Rob Gronkowski's New Year Plans: Partying And Getting Fit

Rob Gronkowski is making resolutions for the new year. But first, he wants to ring in 2017 with a bang. The 27-year-old NFL star has been spotted in Miami with actor Ansel Elgort. Both men were seen shirtless and smiling with their friends on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Just Jared. While Gronkowski’s New England Patriots are facing off against the Miami Dolphins this weekend, he won’t be playing since he’s still recovering from the back surgery he had earlier this month. Instead, he joined the 22-year-old actor for some fun on the sun on a boat. Elgort was on vacation with his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. Also, there was Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian’s best friend. According to TMZ, Rob is already in party mode despite his recent surgery. He was seen hanging out on the yacht with his buddies. Rob also rubbed elbows with both Ansel and Johnathan. He’s currently on injured reserve, which means he won’t return to the NFL until next season. So, Rob has plenty of time to party and relax. He also has plenty of time to get in shape for next season thanks to his new gym, the Gronk Zone. Rob Gronkowski sure knows how to party. [Image by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Boston Sports Clubs] He and his family were at the Boston Sports Club location in Medford, Massachusetts earlier this week to preview the new Gronk Fitness Program, which will be launched by BSC in January. Helping the Gronk family out at the event was local comedian Lenny Clarke, reports the Boston Globe. At the event, the Gronk was asked by Sports Illustrated if he would participate in the upcoming WrestleMania festivities in Orlando, Florida since he’s currently in Miami. “That’s the first time I’ve heard that,” he coyly said. “That would be pretty cool, so I don’t know.” He also talked about his new program, which opens exclusively at the Boston Sports Club next month. While the Gronk loves to party and have a good time, he clearly is also an avid supporter of fitness and healthy living. “I love the energy and positivity of working out,” Gronkowski said. “I hope this goes good and expands big time.” Gronkowski is also in town to support the New England Patriots. He says that he’s still watching the Patriots play every week. It’s clear that he misses playing with his team while he’s on injured reserve. “I miss my teammates, my boys,” Gronkowski said. “I love them, and I support them every week.” Despite his injury, Gronkowski says that he is thankful to work with his family on their new project together. “Growing up together with my brothers and working out – knowing that they bring intensity to the workout and they really, truly believe in it – it’s awesome,” Gronkowski said. “You want people around you who truly believe in it.” Rob Gronkowski will slowly get back into shape with his new gym. [Image by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Boston Sports Clubs] He also invited Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to come check out his new workout program. But he can’t make any promises on him showing up to the Gronk Zone. “If Coach Belichick wants to join, then of course he can,” Gronkowski said. “But I don’t think he’ll ask.” It looks like the Gronk has his own private place to do his rehab. The Zone includes kettle bells, battle ropes, plyo boxes, foam rollers, water rowers, rigs, and more. All the equipment features the Gronk’s name on it. The equipment inside the Gronk Zone is the same kind that he has in his basement. The workouts, led by a Gronk-trained coach, are tailored for different sports skills. There are high-intensity workouts and there are some for the beginner in the family. In addition to the new fitness center, the Gronks have their own Party Busy available for lease, via Rhode Island’s Rock Star Limo, reports the Boston Herald. Now you know how to party like the Gronk and how to train like him as well. [Featured Image by Jim Rogash/Getty Images]

