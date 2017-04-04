Ryan Gosling And Wife Eva Mendes Face Life With Two Baby Girls, Oscars, ‘La La Land’ And ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are the quietest parents in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t face challenges as a family. With both of their careers blowing up, Ryan and Eva are trying to juggle their family life with two baby daughters, post-Oscars fallout, the success and legacy of La La Land and the upcoming release of Blade Runner 2049. While Eva Mendes has taken a backseat with her career for the last few years, it looks like she is ready to step into the spotlight again. Most people expected her to come out with a movie, but it looks like she is switching her focus to fashion designing. “It was business that got Eva Mendes back in front of the cameras,” reports CNN. “The actress made her first red carpet appearance in six months in Miami Thursday to support her fashion line, Eva Mendes Collection. Mendes has a partnership with New York & Company, which will soon be selling her line in more locations.” For a while now, her Instagram has been filled with posts about her new line of clothes. Beautiful????! Spring Collection Fever @nyandcompany #evamendesnyc #regram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:34am PDT She even spoke to a mainstream magazine about her efforts to regain a semblance of her old life now that she has two baby girls by her side. “In some ways, it’s been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter,” the actress admitted. “Yet it’s not as hard as I thought it would be, because I’m always running around with the kids. I never sit down—I’m on the move all day. And I don’t keep junk food at home anymore, because I’m trying to set a good example. So there are no more Krispy Kremes for me to grab.” However, something she said in her interview with the magazine sparked a rumor about her deteriorating relationship with Ryan Gosling. For Oscars 2017, La La Land actor brought his sister, and not his wife, which got his fans wondering on whether things are all okay in his family life. One of the things that Eva said in the interview seemed to confirm the rumor that she did not want to attend Oscars with him. “What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” she said. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.” However, nothing has been officially said by the couple to confirm or deny this marital struggle. It may be entirely possible that they are both just too busy to deal with pesky rumors. Right now, Ryan Gosling is in the thick of promoting Blade Runner 2049, which he has shot just before Oscars in Budapest. In a recent interview, he stated that it was much more nerve-wrecking to make a movie with Harrison Ford than to make a musical movie. “[Ford] is just the best as a guy, as an actor in every way,” Ryan said to E! Online. “He’s such a part of my childhood and he was so great how he showed up to set, just rolled up his sleeves and got to work. He was the best partner, collaborator you could have.” 2049 is just one year away.#BladeRunner 2049 – in theaters October 6, 2017. pic.twitter.com/DDJ752HXvd — #BladeRunner 2049 (@bladerunner) October 6, 2016 The Oscar-nominated actor also admitted that it has been his dream come true to be a part of a long-time-coming Blade Runner sequel. “Being on the [Blade Runner 2049] set was surreal,” Ryan continued. “It’s so baked into my subconscious as a kid that in some way it had this strange feeling of coming home. But to be walking around in that universe, a universe that had such an influence over everything I had seen growing up was really surreal.” How do you think Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes will manage two careers taking off at the same time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! [Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]