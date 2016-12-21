Ryan Reynolds On More Love, More Diapers, And 'Deadpool 2's New Director

Ryan Reynolds couldn’t be happier about the latest addition to his family, according to ET Online. The 30-year-old Deadpool star says his and wife Blake Lively’s second baby, Ines, is a “mini-version” of their adorable first daughter James. ‘So This is What Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Named Their Secon…’ https://t.co/OTwRET4x2u via @ElleMagazine pic.twitter.com/jlW6XfTitg — GONG! Lifestyle (@Gong_Lifestyle) December 21, 2016 Ryan Reynolds is probably the happiest man of 2016, and not only has he become one of the best actors of this year and then was honored as one of GQ’s Men of the Year, but also became a father to his second daughter. Back in September, Lively gave birth to their second daughter, but they have somehow managed to keep her name under wraps. Ryan Reynolds did, however, reveal that he had jokingly suggested a rather weird name for their first daughter – Excalibur Anaconda Reynolds. But the Gossip Girl actress, obviously, rejected such a suggestion. In his recent interview with ET Online, Ryan Reynolds gushed about his family life with his wife and their two daughters. The Deadpool actor, who’s notoriously private about his personal life, shared that their first and second daughters “look alike.” “You can see that she’s sort of a little mini version of our older girl. But, no, it’s great. It’s like an actually cohesive, working, functioning family.” Do you like it? @VancityReynolds & @blakelively’s newborn’s name has been revealed – https://t.co/UkfSiw8Izs pic.twitter.com/zk0NbJfx9w — Celebrity Baby Scoop (@celeb_babyscoop) December 21, 2016 Ryan Reynolds also said that it’s “amazing” to see their older daughter, James, who soon turns two-years-old, take care of the younger one. The actor jokingly added that the Lion King was right when said: “the circle of life exists.” Ryan Reynolds also doesn’t seem to share his wife’s enthusiasm for losing all that baby weight and getting back in shape. In fact, the Deadpool actor admitted that he has no idea what’s with all that “getting back in shape” thing. “She looks fantastic! So I don’t know. It’s like, yeah, whatever we do to stay healthy is what we do. It’s great!” With their second addition to the family, Ryan Reynolds says there’s “more love” and “more diapers” in their life now. “There’s more all that stuff.” BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS ARE JUST FAMILY GOALS AF ???????? pic.twitter.com/TYwQi1ftol — Common White Girl (@CommonWhiteGrls) December 18, 2016 In other news, Deadpool 2 may be happening, but it won’t be directed by the original filmmaker Tim Miller, according to Yahoo. And Ryan Reynolds, who is reportedly the reason why Miller quit the sequel, is actually excited about a new choice of director. Although details of Miller’s departure from the project remain a mystery, it’s believed that the director left the upcoming Deadpool 2 project over his differences with Ryan Reynolds. Miller, whose significant commitment to the original project helped it gross $782 million worldwide, is now focused on a Sonic the Hedgehog film instead. But Deadpool 2 already has a new director, as Fox has recently announced John Wick co-director David Leitch will fill in Miller’s shoes. ‘Deadpool 2′ director drops out over ‘creative differences with Ryan Reynolds’ – NME https://t.co/8RgJGycJwE pic.twitter.com/CyEBRKgImW — Letitia S Jones (@LetitiaSJones) December 19, 2016 Ryan Reynolds, who has never addressed his reported falling out with Miller, is finally talking about the changes to the Deadpool team. In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan Reynolds seemed very happy about the new director and said he was chosen because “everybody was just a fan of his work.” “He’s just a guy who’s so muscular with his action. He also really understands those Deadpool sensibilities and where we need to take the franchise from here. And I love John Wick.” Everybody loved John Wick starring Keanu Reeves! And another reason that Leitch deserves such high praise from Ryan Reynolds is his unique approach to making high-quality films on a super-tight budget. However, Ryan Reynolds said nothing about the reason for Miller’s departure from the project. But in no way does it mean that the actor doesn’t appreciate Miller’s input, as he says there is “not a human being on earth” that worked “harder” on making Deadpool happen than Miller. “He’s an incredibly, incredibly talented director.” [Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx