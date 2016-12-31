Sarah Jessica Parker Insisted On A 'No Nudity' Clause For 'Sex And The City'

Sarah Jessica Parker has become synonymous with Sex and the City, the popular HBO series in which she played the role of writer Carrie Bradshaw. The actress went on to feature in the two film spinoffs of the popular television series, and she also acted in The Family Stone and Hocus Focus. Before her stint in Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker starred in Honeymoon in Vegas, L.A. Story, and The First Wives Club. ManRepeller: Style rules (or lack thereof) by Sarah Jessica Parker slash Carrie Bradshaw: https://t.co/pj8oPkwA7i pic.twitter.com/YUHwOhn4vl — All_Dressed_Up (@DressUpFash) December 31, 2016 Parker, who made her acting debut at the tender age of 11-years-old, has now lent her famous name to fashion products like shoes, handbags, clothing, and perfumes. She is also the President of a production company called Pretty Matches Production which produced Divorce, an HBO television series in which Parker featured. Sarah Jessica Parker has become an active entrepreneur, frequently launching and promoting her product lines. Today, she is considered an influential and dynamic woman, and was invited to be a key speaker at The Fast Company Innovation Festival recently held in New York. The festival consisted of 125 separate events that not only highlighted fast-growing innovative companies but also put the spotlight on successful female leaders. The festival was attended by other popular figures like Melinda Gates, Cher, and Samantha Bee. Fast Company’s co.create… How Her First Job At Age 8 Changed The Course Of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Career https://t.co/r4wKOzX9sc pic.twitter.com/okjGe5RU3l — Peter McMahon (@pwmcmahon) November 3, 2016 While attending the festival Sarah Jessica Parker participated in a panel discussion titled Taking Risks and Evolving In Business, where she highlighted the importance of being a curious risk-taker instead of treading on risk-free paths. Parker firmly believes that it is her endless curiosity that has enabled her to successfully collaborate with other creative people to generate new ideas. According to Fast Co-Create, Sarah Jessica Parker attributes her success to her curious nature, which enables her to face difficult challenges. “Not everybody gets to take risks, but it’s important to be curious. I love to learn new things, and have new experiences, and have new challenges, and overcome what seemed to be insurmountable problems.” Even though she has moved on from her Sex and the City role, Sarah Jessica Parker is constantly questioned about the sexual content of the show. Much to the surprise of many fans of the show, Sarah Jessica Parker has previously revealed that she was quite uncomfortable with nude scenes and the vulgar language used in the show and had, in fact, signed a “no nudity” clause when she joined the cast of the show. Even though she was nervous about the sex scenes in the series, the actress has no objections to other actors posing nude. According to the Daily Mail, Parker actually admires actors who are courageous enough to pose nude during filming. “I don’t have any judgment about anyone who chooses to [pose nude]. I think it’s fantastic that people feel comfortable doing it. It’s not some kind of principled position or religious or ideological on my part.” In her personal life, Sarah Jessica Parker enjoys spending time with Tabitha and Marion, her twin daughters. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress believes her daughters may be interested in managing her fashion business when they grow up because they’re not only showing interest in her fashion line, they’ve become very active and well-organized. Sarah Jessica Parker’s 7-year-old daughters already give her fashion advice: https://t.co/5AdhullHO2 pic.twitter.com/wiYdNXeSyj — HELLO! Fashion (@hellofashion_uk) November 7, 2016 At 51-years-old, Sarah Jessica Parker is still an energetic and involved mother to her young daughters. The Daily Mail reports that the actress was spotted walking the streets of Washington DC with her seven-year-old twin daughters while carrying one of her own SJP branded tote bags. Shopping the District: Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in Washington, DC with her twin daughters, Tabitha and… https://t.co/9469kcoxTe pic.twitter.com/Es99TcERrh — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) December 31, 2016 Sarah Jessica Parker has an older son with her husband Matthew Brockerick, neither of whom appeared to accompany Sarah Jessica, Tabitha, and Marion on their shopping excursion. [Featured Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]

