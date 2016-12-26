Sarah Michelle Gellar Mistakenly Tweeted Condolences For Death Of Boy George, Not George Michael While Celebrities Mourn The Loss Of Yet Another Superstar in 2016

Sarah Michelle Gellar committed a major faux pas after hearing that a musical icon died on Christmas day. It seems that Gellar was confused about which singer died when she expressed her condolences for the death of Boy George on Twitter. The problem is, it wasn’t Boy George who died! Sarah Michelle later corrected herself and tweeted again about the death of George Michael, who did actually die on Christmas day. Singer George Michael mourned across social media – CN… https://t.co/KuOzY78TF8 #charlesmilander #IfYouNeedaJOB pic.twitter.com/aMom8eYsBG — Charles Milander (@charlesmilander) December 26, 2016 “Do you really want to hurt me? I guess you do 2016,” Sarah Michelle Gellar tweeted along with the hashtag #RipBoyGeorge before realizing that he is alive and well and expressing his own sadness over the loss of his friend. Gellar quickly retweeted after she had realized she had the wrong guy. “Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it’s still so sad. And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael – I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good. This is usually why I don’t comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned,” Gellar tweeted in a string of tweets. Just as sad when you get the correct information- #ripGeorgeMichael thank you to everyone who corrected me- it’s still so sad — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 25, 2016 And for the record yes I completely know the difference between Boy George and George Michael- I heard incorrectly. My intentions were good — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016 This is usually why I don’t comment on public matters, but it all seemed so sad on Christmas. Lesson learned. — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) December 26, 2016 A very alive Boy George did take a moment on Christmas to pay his respects to the late George Michael. Although the two were rumored to have feuded over the years, they did both record on “Do They Know It’s Christmas” for the Band Aid fundraiser in 1984 and were both well known for dropping several chart-toppers in the 1980s. “I am thinking of @GeorgeMichael’s family, friends and fans right now,” Boy George tweeted. “He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone.” Sadly, George Michael did pass away unexpectedly on Christmas day. He was just 53-years old. Michael’s publicist made a brief statement to confirm his death and ask for privacy. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.” Connie Filippello wrote. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.” Fans pay final respects to George Michael outside the singer’s London home https://t.co/a1m8VUUxQU pic.twitter.com/2xuozg3G0u — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 26, 2016 According to the Hollywood Reporter, George Michael’s manager, Michael Lippman, has since confirmed that the cause of death for the pop superstar was heart failure. Lippman has said he is devastated after hearing that George Michael passed away. He did confirm that the singer was found “in bed, lying peacefully.” There was no foul play surrounding the death of the great singer. It was also revealed that George was seemingly in good health and hadn’t been suffering any great illness before his death. It’s no secret that 2016 has been a hard year with many celebrity deaths. George Michael joins Leonard Cohen, David Bowie, and Prince as the list of music legends lost over the past year gets longer and even more shocking. [Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx