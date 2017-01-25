Scheana Shay Divorce: ‘Pump Rules’ Star Opens Up About Marital Breaking Point

Scheana Shay shocked everyone when she announced that she was divorcing her husband of a few years, Mike Shay, even though the two had gotten married on Vanderpump Rules. The two were already dating when she started filming the show, even though Scheana became known as the mistress who ruined Brandi Glanville’s marriage to Eddie Cibrian on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Shay later revealed that she and Mike were ending the marriage on friendly terms, but viewers are now seeing what happened behind closed doors. According to a new tweet, Scheana Shay is now revealing that she was going through a rough time while filming Vanderpump Rules, even though she was trying to hide her marital issues. Scheana planned a surprise party for her husband, she kept working at SUR and she was planning Katie Maloney’s bridal shower. But she never really opened up about her relationship issues, as Mike Shay was spending more time at the studio, staying out all night, ignoring her calls, and calling her annoying when she tried to reach him. On Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay revealed that she was heartbroken over the fact that her husband was never around and they were rarely spending time together. And viewers reached out to her, sharing that she was being very strong in filming Vanderpump Rules. Favorite night of the week! Don’t miss an all new #PumpRules @kristendoute @ariana2525 @scheanamarie @mrjaxtaylor @twschwa @TomSandoval1 pic.twitter.com/0QdWymyjs2 — z????o????ë (@zoetweetshere) January 24, 2017 “Im always pro Scheana but tellin Katie abt the shower drama was so WRONG U look selfish Think b4 u speak,” one person wrote to Scheana Shay, criticizing her for venting to Katie about the cost of the surprise bridal shower. Shay replied back, “Agreed. I was at a breaking point with a couple of people in my life at the time. It was tacky and shoulda never been said.” And it sounds like people were thrilled with Shay owning her decision to agree with people who said it was wrong to vent to Katie Maloney about the cost of her bridal shower. While Shay wanted the bill split seven ways, Kristen had suggested it split three ways. And since Shay had no one to vent to, she opened up to Katie. She now reveals that she made the wrong decision. “Way to own it, Scheana. I am loving you this season. #PumpRules,” one person wrote, while another added, “Good 4u Scheana. Ur good person&nvr b afraid 2state ur opinion nicely.Don’t worry abt ethics w certain peeps.” “No the way Stassie throws shade and acts high & mighty is tacky. She drop them quick if Patrick said come,” another person pointed out on Twitter, hinting that Scheana Shay had every right to react the way she did. Another person slammed her for not paying attention to her marriage, writing, “You should have been more concerned about your own relationship instead of gossiping about Lala.” ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Is ‘Full Of S**t’ And Michael Shay was Never ‘In Love… https://t.co/sdnUgNsE05 pic.twitter.com/7d833D5mhh — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) January 15, 2017 While Shay hasn’t opened up about what really went wrong in her marriage, it sounds like they simply grew apart. While Scheana wanted a husband who was home during the night, Mike wanted to work in the studio with his friends and create music. And due to his past issues with drinking and pills, Shay may have been worried about her husband relapsing again. “I do feel bad for Scheana Shay. Seems like she was going thru a lot of shit at this time #PumpRules,” one person wrote to Shay on Twitter, who replied with, “I def was.” What do you think of Scheana Shay talking about her breaking point? Do you think she was stressed out with issues in her marriage and friendships? Do you think Scheana should have kept her private issues with Mike to herself, or should she rely on her friends for support? [Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]