Scheana Shay Not Watching ‘Vanderpump Rules’: Will She Continue To Film The Show?

Scheana Shay issued a statement that she was ending her marriage to Mike Shay in late 2016. As soon as the statement went public, fans of Vanderpump Rules wondered what had gone wrong in her marriage. Scheana had gotten married on the show a few years ago, even though she learned that her husband was struggling with pills and drugs. For a while, Shay didn't know what to do with this information, and she tried to help Mike get sober again. But when she learned that he had relapsed, she gave him a final chance to come clean. According to a new Bravo report, Scheana Shay is now revealing that she hasn't really watched Vanderpump Rules this season because it has simply been emotional to relive her divorce. Of course, Shay filed for divorce a while back, but it is still emotional to relive the drama that played out near the end of the season for her. As it turns out, Scheana has already moved on with her boyfriend, and one can imagine she wants to close this chapter for good. "So Ariana came over to watch the finale with me because I did not want to watch it alone," Scheana Shay told Bravo's The Daily Dish about the season finale where she decided to end her marriage to Mike Shay, adding about Ariana, "Ariana's amazing. She's my rock. So I had landed from Amsterdam that evening and just went straight home. She came over after work, and we watched it together and cried." For a long time, Shay has been looking forward to now, where she can finally close this chapter of her life. She has already moved on in the dating department, as she is now dating an old friend named Robert. And one can imagine these two are not cuddling and watching Vanderpump Rules on Monday nights. "I was like, 'OK, that chapter is officially closed.' And then I remembered I have to watch the reunion still. But it was definitely emotional watching it, because [I'm] not just losing the relationship and a husband; I lost my best friend, my partner, my roommate," Scheana Shay explained to Bravo, revealing that it was emotional to film the reunion, where Mike made a surprise appearance. For a long time, many people felt that Scheana Shay had cheated on Mike. For some reason, people felt that Shay had left Mike behind and chosen herself over her marriage. However, Scheana reveals that she gave the marriage everything she had and Mike was indeed the one who decided to walk out. He was the one who ended the marriage and decided to lie to Scheana. Fans saw how this played out on the Vanderpump Rules finale, where she gave him one final chance to be honest with her about his drug use. "I don't think people really understood that he's the one who started all of this, and I still was willing to give him another chance and forgive him and move past this because I'm like, 'We got married for better or for worse. This is the for worse, but we have the rest of our lives to figure it out. One day it'll get better,'" Scheana explained to Bravo, adding, "And I gave him one final chance, as you saw, to tell me the truth, and he not only lied to me, he swore to God. And I'm like, 'You better say some prayers tonight.'"