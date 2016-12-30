Scientology Slams A&E 'Hypocrites' For Cancelling KKK Show But Not Leah Remini's 'Aftermath'

The Church of Scientology has accused the A&E network of hypocrisy for cancelling its Generation KKK series while also airing Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology shows. The emissaries of Xenu have come out swinging after being repeatedly slated by former Scientologist Remini, most recently in her hit scorched-earth docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. According to TMZ, church of Scientology’s lawyer sent a letter to A&E, ripping the network’s decision to cancel Generation KKK on the grounds of broadcasting standards ethics after it was revealed that producers paid some of the Klan members money. A&E stated the payments were a direct violation of its policies to pay the subjects of a documentary. In response, the controversial church’s lawyer countered that the “Church of Scientology understands that two on-air accusers/participants in Leah Remini’s docuseries, ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’ received substantial cash payments for their participation, in violation of the same standards.” The church’s letter accused A&E of being in cahoots with Remini and giving her show “free advertising and promotion for anti-Scientology books they have published.” The Scientology lawyer went on to argue that, “It is hypocritical for A&E to proclaim its intent to ‘expose and combat racism and hatred in all its forms’ in cancelling the KKK show and at the same time promote Leah Remini’s program which promotes hatred that A&E claims that it wants to stop.” TMZ reports A&E refutes the accusation of hypocrisy and sees a key difference between the now cancelled Generation KKK because Remini is an executive producer on her show and the actress is “not the member of a hate group.” The Church of Scientology blasting A&E isn’t surprising. Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath isn’t just a huge success, Remini recently laid down the gauntlet to her former church during her guest appearance on Larry King Now last week. During the interview, King asked his guest how she felt about the church she has been a member of for 34 years — between 1979 and 2013 — calling her a liar. “The church calls your reality show ‘a scripted, rehearsed, acted and dramatized work of fiction featuring liars who have, for a profit, been telling differing versions of the same false tales of abuse for years, many reviewed and discredited in courts of law,’” King told Remini. “They’re saying you have [are] liars,” the veteran host added. “Then they should sue us. It’s as simple as that,” the 46-year-old actress-author replied. “They say this on every outlet they can. They have said that about every single person who’s spoken out, and not one lawsuit has been brought to anybody.” Candidly, Remini continued, “This is not a group that is scared of a lawsuit. They’re a litigious group. If that were true, they would simply sue us. And I welcome them to do that.” Will the Church of Scientology act on that bait? It has threatened legal action against its critics in the past. Last year, the organization slammed director Alex Gibney’s documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief in a five-page letter in the Hollywood Reporter. The church also threatening to sue Gibney’s father, Ron, for his anti-Scientology memoir, which was published this year. Remini told King that the Church of Scientology doesn’t frighten her and she will keep on exposing what she sees as their underhand, abusive practices. “What I’m not going to stand for is an organization with this kind of money to continue to do things like that and to bully people and to harass people and to defraud people out of their lives, their money — but more importantly, their families,” Remini said. The Troublemaker author promised, “I’m just not going to sit around and watch it happen.” Is the Church of Scientology’s accusation that A&E are guilty of double standards a valid one, or not? Have your say in comments below. [Featured Image by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]

