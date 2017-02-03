Scott Disick Parties And Kisses His Way Around Miami

Scott Disick has since been seen with another model in Miami. It looks like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is partying and kissing his way through the city. According to a new report via E! Online, Scott was pictured getting cozy with a blonde model while he reportedly dropped $12,000 during a night out in Miami. The reality star was spotted with a model from Los Angeles named Amber Davis, according to the report. She was also with Disick at a party in Sundance last month. The 33-year-old was photographed wearing navy blue trunks while the mystery blonde was lounging in the same chair as him earlier this week. The model wore a black floral print bikini. On Tuesday he was with a different lady. Still snuggling #familyfirst #kimkardashian #kanye #kanyewest #kanyewest #robkardashian #blacchyna #blacrob #lamarodom #kimye #kimk #tyga #kingkylie #kimkardashian #kingkylie #kyliejenner #scottdisick #khloekardashian #kanyewest #krisjenner #kimkardashian #kourtneykardashian #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #caitlinjenner #blacchyna #robkardashian #kardashiankid A photo posted by Love KardashJenner (@kardashianjennerafrica) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:10am PST On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Daily Mail published more photos of the two together as they enjoyed some alcoholic drinks poolside. Amber was seen drinking champagne while he enjoyed some beer. Scott knows the meaning of YOLO. He is living it up #familyfirst #kimkardashian #kanye #kanyewest #kanyewest #robkardashian #blacchyna #blacrob #lamarodom #kimye #kimk #tyga #kingkylie #kimkardashian #kingkylie #kyliejenner #scottdisick #khloekardashian #kanyewest #krisjenner #kimkardashian #kourtneykardashian #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #caitlinjenner #blacchyna #robkardashian #kardashiankid A photo posted by Love KardashJenner (@kardashianjennerafrica) on Feb 2, 2017 at 1:30am PST This is the second model that Scott has been spotted with this week shortly after returning to the U.S. after his Costa Rica vacation with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and the Kardashian clan. On Tuesday, he was photographed kissing model Jessica Harris (aka J.Lynne) and embracing her. The two were spotted smoking cigarettes as she wrapped her legs around him. According to the E! Online report, it appears that she is also in the same group of friends as Amber Davis. In another photo that surfaced, Jessica is wearing a gold and black bikini while Amber is seen wearing the same black floral print bikini. Scott spotted with model J Lynne on Monday snuggling. #familyfirst #kimkardashian #kanye #kanyewest #kanyewest #robkardashian #blacchyna #blacrob #lamarodom #kimye #kimk #tyga #kingkylie #kimkardashian #kingkylie #kyliejenner #scottdisick #khloekardashian #kanyewest #krisjenner #kimkardashian #kourtneykardashian #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #caitlinjenner #blacchyna #robkardashian #kardashiankid A photo posted by Love KardashJenner (@kardashianjennerafrica) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:08am PST Jessica has also taken to her Twitter account to deny the dating rumors. All you saw was 5 min of my Monday. You can spin anything ???? — J Lynne (@iamjlynne) February 1, 2017 Everyone knows I date black guys — J Lynne (@iamjlynne) February 1, 2017 Disick’s penchant for models comes as no surprise as he has been reportedly dropping money and partying in the city. E! Online also confirmed that he spent $12,500 per night at the Grand Suite at the Setai Hotel, which includes three bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a TV room, and a spa and a sauna. In addition, each of the three rooms come with ocean views. TMZ also reported that Disick has an expensive room service bill, which includes Don Julio 1942. Scott Disick has been spotted with another model in Miami. [Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Sugar Factory] Kourtney Kardashian is not bothered with how Scott has been spending his time in Miami. Sources say that the reality star doesn’t care what he does because they are not back together despite what the reports said weeks ago. “They were never ‘back on,’” the source confirmed. “They don’t even live together.” In retaliation, Kardashian has continued to post sexy photos on Instagram from her Costa Rican vacation. She even shared several bikini photos, including one that features her and a friend. Honeymoon. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:24am PST Rumors continue to swirl that the reason why Disick left Costa Rica early was due to a blowup fight he allegedly had with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. According to another report via TMZ, the hard partyer flew down to Miami after he secretly flew a girl to Costa Rica, where the Kardashians are currently filming the next season of their reality show. He then placed her in a hotel where their camera crew was staying. The Kardashians didn’t want a stranger to interrupt their vacation or filming plans, so Scott tried to keep it under wraps but was unsuccessful. Sources told TMZ that someone in the crew told Kim and Kris about Scott’s secret girl. Both women had a blowout fight with Scott, which caused him to flee from the family vacation. Scott Disick is back to partying. [Image by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Sugar Factory] It turns out that the fight had nothing to with Kourtney since they have been split since summer 2016. Kim and Kris thought it was disrespectful for Scott to bring another girl along on their family vacation, but Scott didn’t agree and then jetted off to Miami. It’s not clear which girl he brought along with on the Kardashian vacation, but he has been spotted with a series of women since then. Sources say that Scott is happier in Miami than he is filming the show. [Featured image by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Sugarfactory American Brassiere in Rosemont Chicago]