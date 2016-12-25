Selena Gomez And Why Fans And Brands Flock Around Her Despite Hiatus: ‘She Does Not Position Herself As The Queen Bee’

Fans can truly feel Selena Gomez’s absence from the music scene that some cannot help but bombard people close to the songstress with questions about her comeback. Her graphic designer, Ryan Butler, eventually responded to the discussions and said that new music would come out “soon.” It remains to be seen if Selena will release just a track or a full album. After all, Hollywood Life reported that Selena “wrote lots of lyrics in treatment” and that “she has so many ideas.” Last August, she was left with no choice but to cancel the remaining 34 shows of her Revival tour because she had to deal with health complications brought on by lupus. Fans were quick to express messages of support. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Selena is no stranger to physical difficulties. She has been embracing a low-key lifestyle after announcing her struggles with the condition. She had to stay at a treatment facility in Tennessee where she spent 90 days. Nonetheless, she is slowly getting back on her feet. She returned to the spotlight through the American Music Awards in late November where she empowered many with her speech after winning the 2016 Favorite Female Artist award. “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s [on the inside]. I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. All I can say from the bottom of my heart is that I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to share what I love, every single day, with people that I love.” Selena is reportedly preparing for a follow-up album to Revival which came out in October 2015. She is allegedly working on new songs at a studio in Los Angeles. It was also recently announced that Selena inked a $10 million contract with Coach. Apart from being the face of the brand’s upcoming fall campaign, Selena will also work on a “special design project” for the brand that will involve the non-profit organization Step Up. Krishna Subramanian, co-founder of the Captiv8 company that works with brands and influencers, told Vanity Fair that brands love Selena because “she’s been able to stay relatively drama-free, and brand safety is always an important thing when you are looking at these types of brand ambassador deals.” when your lyrics are on the bottle ???? #ad A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT She likewise makes it a point to have long-term commitments with the brands that she endorses. The website went on to credit Selena’s “relatability” and “authenticity” as reasons why both brands and fans are attracted to her. “Rare is the pouting selfie or view from a luxury yacht or glamorous hotel suite shot. Gomez doesn’t position herself as the Queen Bee, or the big-time movie star: there’s much more of an ‘Oh, whoa, I guess this is happening!’ vibe to all of her output. The captions of her posts are typically on the self-deprecating side.” For Christmas Eve, instead of sharing picture-perfect posts of gifts and festivities, she opted to bring light to 14 patients of the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The 24-year-old songstress reportedly stayed in the Child Life Zone play area where she spent time talking to the children and decorating cookies with them. An eyewitness told E! News that the visit “was pretty emotional for some patients” who were surprised to see the former Disney actress. “She was absolutely wonderful and genuine. The hospital was so thankful she took time away from her family to visit children who can’t be home this Christmas.” Some of the kids grew up watching Selena on Wizards of Waverly Place, that’s why the “Who Says” hit maker posed for pictures with them. [Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx