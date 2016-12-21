Selena Gomez Is The New Face Of Coach

Selena Gomez has landed a deal with Coach in which she will appear in some the brand’s ads and design a line of merchandise. Just months after she admitted to suffering from anxiety, depression and panic attacks, the 24-year-old singer and actress reportedly signed a deal with the luxury brand worth an alleged $10 million, which increases her net worth by a very substantial amount. “Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world. I’m so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers -ahhhhhh,” Selena Gomez announced to her fans and followers on Instagram earlier this week. Around the same time, Stuart Vevers posted a photo of himself and Selena Gomez, as well as an addition post which included the photo previously shared by Gomez. Meanwhile, Coach’s official Instagram page shared a photo of a bag with Selena Gomez’s initials on the tag and told fans it was an “all-time favorite silhouette, reimagined for Coach Holiday.” Selena Gomez attends the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20, 2016

[Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Selena Gomez’s deal with Coach comes just months after she reportedly spent several weeks in a rehab facility outside of Nashville, Tennessee. In late August, after wrapping up the Oceanic leg of her Revival World Tour, Selena Gomez announced she would be taking some time off to address her mental health struggles. “As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez told People Magazine in a statement. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.” “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she continued. “Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.” While Selena Gomez never actually confirmed that she entered a treatment program, a Us Weekly report weeks later suggested that she was taking a break to focus on her mental health. As for the facility she allegedly chose, an insider told the magazine that the center was “private and quiet place,” but “super intense.” Since exiting her reported treatment program, Selena Gomez has been seen in Los Angeles numerous times in recent weeks. The singer also appeared on stage during last month’s 2016 American Music Awards when she was honored with the Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock award. “I had to stop, because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside,” Selena Gomez explained of her career hiatus during her acceptance speech. “I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.” Selena Gomez attended the 2015 American Music Awards on November 22, 2015. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] Selena Gomez has been in showbiz for nearly 15 years. As fans may recall, Gomez began starring in Barney and Friends in 2002 and continued with the series until 2004. From there, she appeared in numerous television shows, including Wizards of Waverly Place. Gomez also starred in some films, including Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, the Hotel Transylvania movies, Behaving Badly, The Fundamentals of Caring and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. According to Celebrity Net Worth on December 21, Selena Gomez reportedly has a net worth of $45 million. [Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]

