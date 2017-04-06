Selena Gomez To Host Social Change Event For Youth With Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled— 'WE Day'

Selena Gomez hopes to inspire and bring together young people as she is set to host WE Day, a youth event for social change. The singer and actress will be joined by stars like Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Magic Johnson, and others on April 27. WE Day is a one-day event which celebrates America’s youth by bringing together 16,000 adolescents and encouraging them to take action on social issues according to Billboard. [Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for WE Day] Selena Gomez will host the youth event for social change on Friday, April 27 at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Gomez, 24, has attended WE Day in the past and made a statement about how excited she was to be a part of such an important event. “My first WE Day experience was 3 years ago and to say I was impressed is an understatement.” “The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I’ve ever experienced.” “I am grateful to be a part of such a supportive community and hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me.” Along with Selena Gomez, WE Day has a star-studded lineup of attendees including Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Tyrese Gibson, Alessia Cara, Emili Sandé, Shay Mitchell, and even a few of the Muppets like Miss Piggy will be gracing the WE Day stage at the end of the month. This beautiful woman raised me to be a hard worker, highly intelligent and extremely capable all on her own. I grew up in a tough city and I am forever in awe of my mother’s strength and perseverance. And while we as women have come a long way since the days when my mom was raising me, it’s crazy that we are STILL having the conversation that women are paid on average 20% LESS than men. Crazier still that if we closed the wage gap, black working mothers alone would have enough money each year to either pay for four more years of food, three and a half additional years of childcare or two and a half more years of rent. Imagine what closing the gap would mean for ALL women! Let’s hold each other up, stand together and speak up to close the gender pay gap. #20PercentCounts #EqualPayDay A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Apr 4, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT Miss Piggy made a statement that she was also looking forward to the WE Day event, according to E! News. “On WE Day, moi gets to be a role model and meet all of the incredibly strong, smart and dedicated youth who are changing the world. It’s a chance for us to come together, celebrate their accomplishments, inspire others…and, of course, pose for selfies.” Supermodel Winnie Harlow, USC Head Coach Clay Helton, Celebrity Marauders, Spencer West, and Angie Martinez will also grace the stage at the youth event. [Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for WE Day] The youth event for social change is connected to a yearlong educational program, WE Schools, which provides schools and community groups with curriculum, resources, and action campaigns. The organization raises money for hunger, homelessness, bullying, clean water, education, and literacy. One of my favorite nights on tour A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 15, 2016 at 4:58am PDT RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR Selena Gomez Wore Blue Nail Polish To Relay Secret Message At ’13 Reasons Why’ Premiere? Selena Gomez Approved By The Weeknd’s Family, Planning ‘Romantic’ Easter Reunion Selena Gomez’s Mom Says Time Off Was Needed, Depression Is A Daily Struggle Selena Gomez Says She’s Been Bullied And Felt Lost At ’13 Reasons Why’ Premiere Does Selena Gomez’s New Song For ’13 Reasons Why’ Sound Familiar? @kicked2thecurbproductions my momma. I sit back and think about how much she has done and shown me.. it truly has blown me away. She teaches me most about life and I couldn’t be luckier to have a partner like her in life A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:36am PST Gomez is a vocal advocate for a variety of issues that the singer and actress feels are important, especially those pertaining to young people. The 24-year-old has been a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador since 2009 and has played an active role in advocating for the world’s most vulnerable children over the years. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]