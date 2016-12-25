Selena Gomez Visits Children's Hospital On Christmas Eve, Says 'There Were Some Tears' [Photos]

Selena Gomez took time out of her holiday schedule to visit a children’s hospital on Christmas Eve, according to a report by E! News’ Corinne Heller and Holly Passalaqua. The “Kill Em With Kindness” and “Hands to Myself” singer can be seen hanging out with the children in several photos posted to social media. You can view some of the photos below. “Selena Gomez made a rare public appearance Christmas Eve to give back and spread some joy,” the report begins. “The 24-year-old pop singer visited patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth in her native Texas. A source told E! News exclusively that Gomez spent time with about 14 kids in the hospital’s Child Life Zone play area, where they also decorated cookies.” It was a wonderful surprise for the children who got to meet and spend time with Gomez. Thank you @selenagomez for stopping by the Child Life Zone this morning to visit with our patients and families who weren’t able to be home this Christmas Eve! #selenagomez #christmaseve #tistheseason #holidayseason A photo posted by Child Life Zone Fort Worth (@cookchildrensclz) on Dec 24, 2016 at 1:33pm PST “She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!” the source told E! News. “There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients.” It’s been a rather rough year for Gomez in terms of her personal life. As the Inquisitr recently reported, Gomez is still troubled by her breakup with longtime friend and boyfriend Justin Bieber. Bieber apparently still has a “toxic” effect on Gomez and a “dramatic impact” on her life. There is some speculation that her relationship with Bieber contributed to her three-month stay in rehab earlier this year. She checked into rehab to recover from depression and chronic lupus, not substance abuse. The split from Bieber undoubtedly did not help her in her struggles with depression. In one of her first appearances after her recovery, Gomez gave a candid speech at the American Music Awards in which she talked about her personal struggles and alluded to body image issues based in social media. “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” Gomez said as she patted her chest, according to a partial transcript published by E! News. “I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore. All I can say is I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every day with people that I love.” Gomez had previously spoken publicly about being the target of body shaming on social media when images of her showed that she had gained a little weight. It seems like she’s putting all of the negativity from the Bieber breakup and the body shaming behind her now and focusing on more positive things. “She was absolutely wonderful and genuine,” the source told E! News about Gomez’s visit to the children’s hospital. “The hospital was so thankful she took time away from her family to visit children who can’t be home this Christmas.” The parents of some of the children posted pictures of Gomez at the hospital on Instagram and social media. Selena came to see Madison today! Love that she took time out of her busy schedule to make her day! Shelby and Madison both remember watching her on Barney, Wizards of Waverly Place and have been listening to her music for years! Such a great gift of kindness she showed us today!! @selenagomez #daughter #lungtransplant #PTLD #chemo #complications #selenagomez A photo posted by Paula Ramsey (@ramseyps) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:59am PST In terms of her acting career, Gomez most recently appeared alongside James Franco and Vincent D’Onofrio in the Franco-directed film In Dubious Battle (2016). She’s cast for a voice role alongside Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg in the upcoming Hotel Transylvania 3, which is currently in pre-production. We wish Selena Gomez luck in all her future endeavors. It is always nice to see celebrities taking time out of their busy schedules for those who will truly appreciate it. Gomez surely made this holiday season just a little bit better for several people with her visit to the children’s hospital on Christmas Eve. Hopefully, more celebrities will follow Selena Gomez’s lead in the future. [Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]

