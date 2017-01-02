Selena Gomez's Instagram Feud With Justin Bieber Tops Her 'Downs' Of 2016

Selena Gomez had several ups and downs throughout 2016 and when it comes to her downs, Justin Bieber’s name has been tied to a couple of her lowest points of the year. In addition to being blamed for her alleged stint in rehab earlier this year, Bieber’s Instagram feud with Selena Gomez has been named as one of her “downs” of 2016. In a report by Hollywood Life on January 1, Selena Gomez’s high and low points of last year were remembered, as was her public fallout with Bieber, which took place in mid-August — just weeks before she reportedly checked into a rehab facility outside of Nashville, Tennessee. As fans will recall, in early 2016, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber sparked rumors of a possible reunion with one another after they engaged in a very flirty exchange, which began after Bieber shared a throwback photo of them sharing a kiss in a swimming pool. Selena Gomez performs at the 2014 American Music Awards on November 23, 2014. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] After seeing Bieber’s throwback photo, which he captioned, “Feels,” Selena Gomez responded to the post with a comment that read, “Perfect.” Right away, “Jelena” fans grew hopeful that a reunion was looming, but even after Gomez attended Bieber’s “Purpose World Tour” show in March, they appeared to keep their distance from one another — at least in the public eye. In the months that followed, Bieber spent time with a number of other women, including Nicola Peltz, Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez focused on her career as she embarked on her “Revival World Tour,” which was expected to conclude at the end of the year. Then, in August, after Bieber shared a couple of photos of himself and Richie, things between him and Selena Gomez took a major turn for the worse. After Bieber threatened to make his Instagram private if fans didn’t stop being mean to his rumored girlfriend, Selena Gomez reminded him that his fans have always been there for him — and told him to keep his relationship off social media. When all was said and done, the former couple had both accused the other of cheating before Bieber deleted his account entirely. Weeks later, Selena Gomez announced the sudden end of her “Revival World Tour.” “As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez explained in a statement to People magazine on August 30. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.” “I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues,” she continued. Selena Gomez attends Q102’s Jingle Ball 2015 on December 9, 2015. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] While Selena Gomez faced hardships throughout 2016, she ultimately made a comeback in November when she attended the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles and accepted the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock. Selena Gomez also signed a reported $10 million deal with Coach before the year was up and confirmed the news with her fans on Instagram. “Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world. I’m so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers -ahhhhhh,” Selena Gomez captioned a post weeks ago, which featured a photo of the singer holding a Coach clutch. [Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

