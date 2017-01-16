Sheree Whitfield Sued: ‘RHOA’ Star Not Paying Her Bills At Chateau Sheree?

Sheree Whitfield has been talking about moving into Chateau Sheree for years and she finally made it happen last year. Sheree spent thousands of dollars decorating her home, as she wanted it to be just perfect for her family. On the previous season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Whitfield struggled with her finances to even complete the home and she did open up about needing money to finish the construction on Chateau Sheree. But it sounds like a book deal and a return to reality television may have footed the bill for the home. However, it sounds like Sheree is being sued for not paying her bills at the home. According to a new Radar Online report, Sheree Whitfield is being sued for not paying her landscaping bill at the mansion. In addition, she hasn’t been paying her taxes, as she may have put her money aside for her home. Apparently, she owes the state of Georgia around $300,000 in unpaid tax liens and this doesn’t include the recent bills that haven’t been paid. In court papers filed in the Magistrate Court of Fulton County in Georgia, contractors who worked on her home claim that she owes them $10,012.50, plus an additional $500 in costs. “Mrs. Whitfield contracted the landscaping services of Heritage Landscape to help in the completion of her home,” a court document filed against Sheree Whitfield reads, adding, “Mrs. Whitfield has paid some (less than half of her bill), although she was happy with the work.” What’s for U, is for U…no one can stop it!????#RHOA #WivesFianceesandSideChicksofHotlanta

