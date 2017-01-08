Singer Bobby Brown Cheats Death? New Edition Alum's Intestines Reportedly 'Explode' Due To Excessive Drug Use

If certain reports are to be believed, then the long list of 2016 celebrity casualties nearly claimed another victim: the once-proclaimed “King of R&B,” Bobby Brown! The 47-year-old former New Edition front man, whose solo hits “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step” quickly allowed him to shed his boy band beginnings, has knowingly had some hard ships throughout his once-manic life. On July 26, 2015, as noted by the Inquisitr, Bobbi Kristina Brown, Bobby’s first and only child with late music superstar Whitney Houston, was removed from life support after succumbing to injuries that she allegedly incurred at the hands of her boyfriend, Nick Gordon. The aspiring singer was only 22 years old. Additionally, rumored heavy drug use surrounded Brown’s rise and fall from the top of the charts. Gone were the days of being lightly compared to another dance great, Michael Jackson, and in their place were mentions of a much heavier, much more restricted in move and vocal prowess performer who, as TMZ reported in 2014, once got so tired during a New Edition reunion concert in Mississippi, he bowed out mid-performance and subsequently left the tour! Nonetheless, Brown still occasionally performs to packed houses of fans who have stuck by him on his nearly three-decade long music journey, including during his August 2015 “comeback” performance following the passing of Bobbi Kristina at the Hollywood Bowl, as E! Online noted. “Thank you for your prayers,” an emotionally moved Brown told the crowd at the end of his joint set with singer Macy Gray. Brown with former wife Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2004. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images] Now, it seems, those prayers are needed now more than ever after an unseen health crisis nearly ended Bobby Brown’s life. Brown was said to have been alone at the Tarzana, Ca. home he shares with wife and manager Alicia Etheridge-Brown on December 19 when he suddenly collapsed. Coming to moments later, he was able to slowly lead himself to his car, and drive himself to a nearby medical center. Once admitted, doctors relayed to Brown that he would need an emergency blood transfusion due to replenish a high volume of blood that he had unknowingly lost. “Doctors said he had just over one liter of blood left in his system,” a source close to the singer tells Radar Online. “It’s a miracle Bobby didn’t die.” When asked by the singer how he had lost so much blood, doctors purportedly told him some shocking news: somehow, his intestines had began exploding. Bobby Brown’s surprising malady apparently occurred after years of his infamous party-boy ways, and a combination of high stress that his source says came with the all-too-soon death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. The insider couldn’t help but to see a bit of irony in the situation. “He hasn’t come to terms with losing his baby girl [yet], and we thought this [would] be the final straw [that kills him]. It rocked Bobby to the core. It really looked like the end!” Following the transfusion. Brown was ordered to remain in the hospital for two days, before being released to his family. Speaking of family, just last year, Bobby’s family expanded with the birth of daughter Hendrix in July. The little one became a sister to six other siblings from Brown, not including the late Bobbi Kristina, born between the early 80’s and 2015. Hendrix’s next-oldest sibling, sister Bodhi, was born on July 11, 2015, nearly two weeks shy of the death of Bobbi Kristina Brown. Brown still performs occasionally. [Image by Larry French/Stringer/Getty Images] To help heal from his pain, Bobby Brown started work on a memoir, Every Little Step; similarly named as the title of his 1990 Grammy Award-winning hit, which was released in June 2016. “Right after I signed on to write my story, I went through one of the most agonizing traumas I had ever experienced with the death of my daughter,” he told Billboard about the book in October 2015. “But I was surprised by how therapeutic it was to work on this project, to look at the entire arc of my life and to realize that although there has been considerable pain, I have also been incredibly blessed.” Spokespersons for Bobby Brown have not commented on this matter. [Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Stringer/Getty Images]

