Snoop Dogg Gave Willie Nelson The Gift Of Weed For Christmas

Although Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson have different tastes in music, the two share a deep love for marijuana. Their love for the plant is what brought them together as friends. Willie’s gift from Snoop Dogg has been going viral on social media. Willie Nelson took to Twitter to post a photo along with a special thank-you note to Snoop Dogg, reports the Los Angeles Times. Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe — Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017 Nelson is an avid marijuana lover. He is also the man behind Willie Reserve’s marijuana strain. “I have a huge tolerance for pot,” the country legend told GQ back in 2015. “I can probably smoke with anybody here. Me and Snoop Dogg had a smoke-off in Amsterdam and he crawled away.” He was then asked if that story was true. “As stupid as it sounds, it’s probably true. We had a lot of fun.” Snoop Dogg previously told GQ that he brought a blunt with him just in case. He then discovered that Nelson was already equipped with his own joint, vape pen, and pipe, and remarked that Nelson rotated among the four items. Willie Nelson may have received the best Christmas gift ever. [Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images] Besides bonding over their love for marijuana, both Nelson and Snoop Dogg have gotten into the weed business with their own personalized brands, lifestyle websites, and other business ventures, notes Radio.com. Nelson’s latest line, Willie’s Reserve, first launched in Washington and Colorado last year. He also performed at concerts in each state to celebrate the debut of his new brand. Speaking of Nelson’s concerts, he performed at the Granada Theater on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, reports the Dallas Observer. When the $125 tickets first went on sale back in November, they sold out within minutes. While most people think the 83-year-old country legend is too old to perform, he still put on a solid show earlier this week. “Willie and his band emerged on the stage right at 9 p.m, Willie grinning impishly and waving at the crowd. To the surprise of no one, he and his band (joined by sons Lukas and Micah Nelson and longtime harmonica player Mickey Raphael) kicked things off with a raucous rendition of ‘Whiskey River.’” Nelson also donned his usual attire of black jeans, a black cowboy hat, and a black T-shirt. He also wore his signature braided pigtails and trusted guitar. Some people close to the stage have noticed the state of Hawaii emblazoned across the back of Nelson’s T-shirt. He later removed his hat and playfully tossed it into the crowd and replaced it with his signature red bandana, which the audience loved. The singer played his classic hits such as “Always On Mind Mind,” “Blue Eyes Cryin’,” and “On the Road Again.” He also performed his version of Waylon Jennings’ “Good Hearted Woman” and “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.” However, he did have to catch his breath and take breaks in between songs, notes the Dallas Observer. Willie Nelson will be 84 in April and he’s still performing. [Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media] His sons, Lukas, 27, and Micah, 26, helped their dad out during the 80-minute set. Lukas played his song “Texas Flood,” which is a bluesy song he sang. Willie’s 86-year-old sister, Bobbie Nelson, also got the crowd going on the piano and played some of her own solo songs. After the concert, Willie signed some autographs and disappeared from behind the curtain. The audience stuck around hoping that he would play more songs, but he didn’t come back out. If you need another reason to see Willie live, note that the first three nights of Willie Nelson and Family has sold out, reports the Austin Chronicle. This proves that Willie Nelson is still a force to be reckoned with in the country music world. [Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx