Sofia Richie Addresses Her Controversial Friendship With Paris Hilton

Sofia Richie is opening up about her controversial friendship with Paris Hilton. The two friends raised eyebrows when they were seen hanging out and attending nightclubs together over the summer. Sofia is 18 while Paris is 35 years old, which is cause for controversy. Sofia Richie has all kinds of random friends. [Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Catch LA] The young model opened up about their friendship to Wonderland Magazine, reports the Daily Mail. “It’s really nice to have her kind of, as like a sister, because she’s been through it all! She gives the best advice and she wants the best for me and she sees how my path is going. She’s really rooting me and giving me the best tips, how to avoid certain things and how to be the best version of myself that I can be.” Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were best friends back in the day. They also starred on the popular Fox reality series The Simple Life. When it comes to talking about her older sister and the House of Harlow 1960 designer, Sofia only had few words for her, but she remembers her famous sister receiving so much attention and being hounded by the paparazzi. “[Nicole] used to take me to fairs and all sorts of things,” she said. “It was bizarre! It was definitely a weird life, going out and seeing her with a million paparazzi.” Sofia, however, doesn’t want to become a fashion designer yet. Though she has fashion aspirations, she wants to become a singer like her father, Lionel Richie. She has turned to her legendary father for advice and support on her own music career and she has learned a lot from him. Sofia gushed about her father and even had more to say about him than she did about her older sister. “That was when I was younger and I was heavily in singing lessons. My dad would just sit with me and coach me through things. Those are definitely moments I’ll never forget. He has the best advice and he’s the greatest, but then, yet again, he’s my dad! So, it’s not like you’d take the advice like a regular teacher at school would give you. It’s like, ‘OK, dad, yeah yeah yeah!’” But the starlet has turned her attention to a fashion career since 2014. She has already posed for the likes of Elle, Vanity Fair, and Nylon magazine, and she was the face of Madonna’s Material Girl line. Sofia admits that she wasn’t always as confident as she comes off in her photo shoots and selfies. “At first, I felt like I was a fish out of water. I did not feel like I fit in whatsoever. Now, I get it. I understand it, I understand the people, I understand the meaning, I understand the models, I understand the people sitting and watching.” One of her most memorable gigs includes starring in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 4 fashion show in New York City. She admits that she enjoyed working for the rapper despite the controversy and rumors surrounding his show. “[Kanye] literally was like, ‘Go out there and have fun!’ All he wanted was us to express his clothes the best way that we could, there weren’t really any guidelines to walk in. He was just kind of like, ‘Alright, you guys look great, kill it!’” Sofia Richie reveals her model stardom. [Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for InStyle] The teen was seen gracing the cover of Wonderland‘s winter 2016/2017 issue, wearing a white satin bomber jacket and a bandanna tied around her neck with her blonde hair slicked back, reports Entertainment Tonight. Another photo shows Sofia braless under Tommy Hilfiger overalls as she accessorizes her look with gold body chains. There’s also one of her baring her stomach in a two-piece Tommy Hilfiger red, white, and blue tracksuit. So excited about my @wonderlandmag cover Styling : @niiccotorelli Photography: @buzzwhitestudio @tommyhilfiger A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 23, 2016 at 12:18pm PST [Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]

