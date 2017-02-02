Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo To Reunite In February for DOTS’ First Anniversary?

There has been no official announcement yet, but the word on social media is that Hallyu stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might reunite this month. According to a post on Twitter, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might end up meeting for the first anniversary celebrations of Descendants of the Sun, if at all there is one. The military romance Descendants of the Sun started airing on KBS2 from February 24 to April 14, 2016. The 16-episode series was a great hit among fans across the world. It’s been almost a year since the curtains came down on this K-drama, but neither the fans nor the cast of this Korean mini series have gotten over the fact that the show has come to a close. If the rumors are to be believed, fans will get to see Season 2 of Descendants of the Sun next year, according to a report by Inquisitr. Now&Then of #SongSongCouple & #BoYooCouple ©#SongJoongKi #SongHyeKyo #ParkBoGum #KimYooJung #MoonlightDrawnByClouds #DescendantsOfTheSun pic.twitter.com/mVT869RWIs — oppa is lifer (@oppaislifer) January 28, 2017 Kim Woo Taek, CEO of New Entertainment, who produced Descendants of the Sun, expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew. He particularly lauded the performance of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo. He thanked the duo for accepting the role. In an interview with Korea Star Daily, he said that he made Song Joong-ki wear a military uniform again. “Song Joong-ki had just returned from the mandatory military duty. He could have opted to choose other roles. But he readily agreed to this one. I am glad that Song Hye-kyo too agreed despite her schedule. Because of them, I never thought about other possible actor and actress, They are the best team ever,” he said. According to recent news reports, the show has started airing in India too, which has nice following for Hallyu entertainment. #DescendantsOfTheSun starts from 8th Feb!!! Wishing all hindi serial fans watch this and become Kdrama fans too..???? pic.twitter.com/CCRNMvAxXL — pσσ 붕구가리 (@poongs_j) January 24, 2017 Song Hye-kyo who plays Dr Kang Mo-yeon in Descendants of the Sun, said that the script was a page-turner. The 16-episode TV series sported an amazing count of cliffhangers leaving the viewers wanting for more. “When I read the script for the first time, I found I could read it as fast as if it were a comic book. That’s when I realized it would be a fun drama that many people would fall in love with. The relationship between a doctor and a soldier intrigued me,” said Song Hye-kyo who is now a role model among young Asian women. 2016 summary for Korean TV Drama top 3 ranking~1st goes to #DescendantsOfTheSun ,2nd -Romantic Doc Teacher Kim , 3rd-Doctors cr as tagged???????? pic.twitter.com/xzmdTJLj7o — SongJoongKi_MY (@SongjoongkiMY) January 30, 2017 While the on-screen chemistry between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo was captivating, fans of Descendants of the Sun have taken their relationship off screen and often played the guessing game of whether or not Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are a couple in real life. Surprisingly, Song Joong-ki on many occasions, has admitted that the actress was always there for him and that she was a positive influence in his life. “I think Song Hye-kyo influenced me the most, as she spent the most time with me during the filming. She was always considerate of everyone around her and her behaviour is a living proof of why she is such a great star. Actually, she filmed all the difficult scenes— episodes in which Kang cries in sadness after Yoo’s death— all at once when I was in bed due to the injury. It must have been really pressuring and difficult, but she volunteered to do it,” said Song Joong-ki praising his Descendants of the Sun co-star. SongSong Couple Destined To Be Together? Although the agencies of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo denied reports that the couple is dating, the rumors that the couple are in a relationship resurfaced on December 31, after the KBS Awards gala, where the couple was seen together smiling and holding hands with each other. This speculation seems justified because Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo share more than just a drama. The duo shared the Best Couple Award four times last year. However, the highlight of those awards galas were those rare moments when the fans thought that the Hallyu heartthrobs are cozying up with each other. Perhaps Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo will be meeting more than once this month. Let’s not forget Valentine’s Day is around the corner. [Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]