Soulja Boy Apologizes For Feud With Chris Brown, Blames Outburst On His Mom's Illness

Soulja Boy has been making headlines over the last few days after his newest feud with Chris Brown exploded all over Instagram. Now the former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star is apologizing for his antics and even said he’d like to make music with Chris. Soulja says he wasn’t thinking straight engaging in the online scuffle and he wants to end his Twitter beefs and get back to business since learning that his mom is in the hospital. “I know she’s not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently,” Soulja Boy said in a new Instagram video. “I wanna make music with Chris Brown … To all the media, to all the blogs, to all my homies from the hood that feel like I been on some hot boy s**t, I apologize. I’m back to the music.” PSA A video posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:52am PST Soulja Boy started sparring online with Chris Brown earlier in the week after the “Crank That” rapper liked a picture of Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran on Instagram. It wasn’t long after that when Soulja Boy jumped back on the ‘Gram and went off on Chris, claiming that the “Loyal” singer called him up and said he wanted to fight. This is nothing new for Chris Brown, who has beefed online with many men who dare to look Karrueche’s way. Remember back in May 2015 when Karrueche took a picture with Tyson Beckford? Chris Brown nearly lost his mind and ended up making several threats to Tyson because he thought the model was moving in on his ex-girl as TMZreported. It’s been nearly two years since Chris and Karrueche broke up. In case anyone forgot, Karrueche walked away after learning that Chris had cheated on her and fathered a child behind her back. He also failed to tell her about his daughter Royalty until it got to the point where she was going to read about it in the blogs. You really can’t blame Karrueche for moving on, especially seeing how Chris is acting now about a simple photo like on Instagram. Bless up ???????? A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:42pm PST Karrueche Tran did get involved in the beef between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown but only long enough to let them both know how ridiculous the whole thing was. That didn’t make Chris happy and he made sure to blast Karrueche too, claiming that she was a nobody before he made her famous. Chris Brown even went so far as to contact his friend Adrien Broner to set up a boxing match with Soulja Boy. He claimed the two were about to duke it out in the ring and donate whatever money it generated to charity. They were even working on a date and said the match would be going down in March. @fictionjamaica A photo posted by karrueche (@karrueche) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:00pm PST Now that Soulja Boy has apologized for taking the Chris Brown bait and going off half cocked, it looks like they’ll be meeting in the studio instead of the boxing ring of Chris is willing. Considering Soulja’s recent legal issues after getting busted for his previous online antics and for making some gun threats on social media, some are curious if it was his mom who got the bad boy rapper to apologize or if it was his probation officer. It seems more likely that Soulja Boy faced the possibility of going back to jail after going back and forth with Brown but decided he’d rather keep his freedom than beef with a singer who can’t seem to stay out of trouble with the law himself. There was also the threat of a lawsuit from Chris Brown’s high-powered attorney, Mark Geragos. Apparently, Geragos is threatening to file suit against Soulja Boy on behalf of Chris for some of the things he said about both the singer and his young daughter while going off on Instagram. Let’s see if his apology is enough to call off the lawyers, the probation officers and the boxer who wants to set up a charity fight. [Featured Image by Frazier Harrison/Getty Images]

