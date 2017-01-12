Soulja Boy's House Robbed, $20K In Cash And Valuables Gone — Is Theft Connected To Chris Brown Feud?

Soulja Boy is having a rough week and if his recent beef with Chris Brown isn’t bad enough, the rapper was robbed this week in a pretty humiliating way. A thief broke into Soulja’s house and made out with about $20,000 worth of valuables on Tuesday. Information about the robbery is just now becoming available. The thief removed Soulja Boy’s front door and came into his house according to TMZ. Once inside the house, the thief was able to grab around $10,000 in cash and jewelry worth another $12,000. The “Crank That” rapper wasn’t home at the time of the robbery but he does have surveillance cameras that picked up images of the invader. Now police are investigating the theft and were spotted back at Soulja’s pad on Wednesday, assumedly to get more information as they put together a case. Guess what I got ???????? A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:15pm PST It’s not clear yet if the robbery at Soulja Boy’s Hollywood Hills home is related to his recent beef with Chris Brown. The two entertainers have been going back and forth in an escalating argument after Soulja reportedly liked one of Karrueche Tran’s pictures on Instagram. According to Soulja, the beef dates back years, way before Chris and Karrueche even dated and centers around Rihanna instead. He claims that after Chris assaulted Rihanna on Grammy’s night back in 2009, she reached out to him and wanted to hang out. As we all know, Chris Brown gets a little crazy when he sees his ex-girlfriends getting attention from men who aren’t him. Case in point would be that time when Karrueche Tran took a picture with Tyson Beckford and it ended up on the ‘Gram. The big difference is that Tyson wasn’t trying to fight and he wasn’t even trying to hook up with Karrueche so he was able to de-escalate the whole thing rather quickly. I’m having my way ???????? A photo posted by Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) on Jan 11, 2017 at 11:54pm PST That is not the case with Soulja Boy and Chris Brown. Even after Soulja posted a video talking about ending the feud because his mom was sick and wasn’t very happy with his recent actions, the entertainers continued sending jabs back and forth until their feud evolved into a celebrity boxing match. Despite Soulja being completely outsized by Chris, the two are planning to square off in March in a pay-per-view fight. Floyd Mayweather quickly jumped on-board, siding with Soulja and offering to train him up in time for a March brawl. Not to be outdone, Chris Brown got in contact with Mike Tyson, who has agreed to train him for the match. Tyson even doubled down on his support of Chris, dropping a diss track aimed at Soulja earlier this week. Somehow, 50 Cent got involved and was said to be putting the fight together. He was reportedly the organizer of the whole event but that might soon be changing. The Game’s manager, Wack 100, recently came out and said that Mayweather isn’t controlling the bout and it can be assumed that 50 isn’t either. The fight was originally said to be happening in Las Vegas but has been moved to Dubai according to XXL Magazine. Both Soulja Boy and Chris Brown refused to take a drug test prior to fighting in Vegas, which is standard, so for that reason and probably a few others, they were not going to get a sanctioned fight in Sin City. Wack 100 said that 50 Cent is not needed for the fight. He also said that 50 and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were not needed. “Floyd and 50 Cent ain’t never gonna control nothing that’s a West Coast situation.” Could this West Coast situation be escalating beyond a celebrity boxing match? Considering the huge beef Soulja Boy has been tangled up in with Chris Brown, some are wondering if the robbery is related. Do you think someone associated with Chris may have robbed Soulja on Tuesday? Be sure to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

