'Southern Charm' Cameran Eubanks Jokes About Divorce Amid Pregnancy Buzz

Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks recently faced criticism on Twitter due to her personal choices for her marriage. Just weeks after the Season 4 trailer featured the reality star contemplating marriage, Cameran Eubanks was seen joking about her allegedly upcoming divorce from husband Jason Wimberly. “If you haven’t merged your bank accounts, won’t procreate and appear to be b***h in moral authority… you’ll end up divorced,” a Twitter user wrote to Cameran Eubanks on April 2. In response, she joked, “Good thing if I end up divorced we won’t have to worry about the bank accounts.” A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:43am PST Cameran Eubanks has been infamously private when it comes to her marriage. In fact, her husband, Jason Wimberly, has never been seen on Southern Charm. “It’s just kind of a non-negotiable for me,” Cameran Eubanks told Entertainment Tonight of her decision to keep Wimberly off-camera in 2016. “My husband, he has sense — common sense — therefore, he chooses to stay off reality television. My relationship is very precious to me, so, I try to keep that private.” While Cameran Eubanks hasn’t allowed her husband to appear alongside her on the show, they are often seen together on social media and during Season 4, fans will watch as Eubanks gets serious about whether or not she is open to having children. “I threw my birth control away,” Cameran Eubanks announces in the series’ trailer clip. In recent months, Cameran Eubanks has stayed silent on social media about her potential pregnancy and their doesn’t appear to be any solid evidence suggesting she may be pregnant at the moment. However, she did say in 2015 that she wasn’t sure that she would ever want children. During an interview at the time, Cameran Eubanks told Wetpaint Entertainment that she had informed her husband before they got engaged that kids may not be in their future and claimed that he was okay with the possibility of their future including just the two of them. “[I have] no real desire anytime soon,” Cameran Eubanks explained of a future pregnancy, according to a report by Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish. “I’m waiting for that feeling to kick in, when you feel the urge to. It just hasn’t kicked in—and it might not ever, you never know.” “Before we got engaged, I sat down with him and said, ‘I have no desire to have a child right now, there might be a big possibility I might never want to have a child, I just want to make sure you’re not going to leave me if I don’t give you a kid.’ And he told me he would not, so let’s hope he sticks to that!” Cameran Eubanks noted. A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Dec 24, 2016 at 3:05pm PST In other Cameran Eubanks news, the longtime reality star, who previously appeared on MTV’s Real World: San Diego, recently addressed tonight’s premiere episode of Southern Charm on her Twitter page. “Just watched the first episode of season 4 [Southern Charm]. Starting off with a bang! Y’all will NOT be disappointed!” she tweeted on April 2. As Cameran Eubanks continues to mull over the possibility of having children with her husband of about 3 years, she will be seen in the midst of drama between her co-stars, including Thomas Ravenel, Kathryn Dennis, Jennifer Snowden, Landon Clements, Craig Conover, Natalie Olindo and Shep Rose, on Southern Charm Season 4. To see more of Cameran Eubanks and her co-stars, tune into tonight’s premiere episode of Southern Charm Season 4, which airs tonight, Monday, April 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. [Featured Image by Rebecca Miller/Bravo]