Stassi Schroeder Friendships: Is She Good With Scheana Shay After Divorce?

Stassi Schroeder struggled a bit on this season of Vanderpump Rules, as she returned to the show as a single woman. For a while, Stassi was dating a man named Patrick Meagher for a few years, but they struggled to stay together. They moved to and from New York City, and they even talked about starting a family and getting married. But Stassi admitted that their relationship wasn’t perfect, and they kept breaking up. When this season started, Schroeder was worried that her recent breakup with Patrick was for good. According to a new Bravo report, Stassi Schroeder may not have been friendly with Scheana Shay this year, because she was hurt by her failing relationship. On Vanderpump Rules, Scheana kept saying that she was happy in her marriage but fans later learned that Shay had been miserable in her marriage. If she had been honest about it, she and Stassi Schroeder may have been friends this season. When you like shoes more than you like people. A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Mar 29, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT When Shay stopped by Watch What Happens Live, she opened up about why she and Stassi don’t always get along. While Shay blamed their personalities, it is possible that they could be great friends if they just opened up more. “I think we’re both Type A personalities, and we’re both very outgoing and extroverted people. That’s where we butt heads a lot,” Scheana told Andy Cohen as she stopped by Watch What Happens Live, according to Bravo. “We’re similar in a lot of ways, and we’re different in a lot of ways.” When Andy Cohen asked her whether she wanted to pursue a friendship with Stassi Schroeder, she revealed that she would rather focus on her new relationship than on her friendships. Of course, Scheana has relied on Ariana Madix to get through her divorce from Mike Shay. As it turns out, Stassi Schroeder isn’t her top priority. “Right now, I’m putting a lot of my energy into my new relationship and less into my friendships while we’re not filming,” Shay added, sharing, “But as far as I know, we’re good.” So proud of @lisavanderpump and everyone involved in the new @vanderpumpdogs on 3rd St. Nothing brings us all together like dogs do. ❤???????????????? A post shared by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:47am PST Stassi Schroeder hasn’t talked too much about Scheana’s divorce, but she has expressed frustrations over her Vanderpump Rules co-star. Maybe Schroeder isn’t happy about the way Shay has been secretive about her marital troubles, especially since the group of girls could have been there for her. However, Shay herself reveals that she loves to sweep things under the rug, which seems to be completely different from Stassi Schroeder’s way of living. “I’m a person who likes to just sweep things under the rug and just act like everything’s OK and put on a happy face,” Shay has previously revealed to Bravo about her divorce. “At the time at the wedding, it wasn’t about me; it was about them. So everything I was feeling and going through, I didn’t want to address, so I just pretended like everything was fine.” “I’m a person who’s an open book. We both chose, Shay and I, we both chose to do a reality show together, and that’s just kind of what comes with the territory. It hasn’t always been easy, but ever since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having this princess wedding and having it filmed and this. All of those dreams came true. I got everything I wanted. We both did,” she continued, hinting that she’s an open book and Stassi could find something to relate to. What do you think of Scheana’s comments? Do you think she and Stassi Schroeder could be great friends if they just found some common ground and actually listened to one another? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]