Steve Harvey Wants To Help Donald Trump Bring Positive Change To Inner City Communities

Steve Harvey is one of the latest celebrities to meet with Donald Trump just ahead of inauguration day. While there has been much speculation about what celebrities like rapper Kanye West and former NFL-er Ray Lewis had to discuss with Trump, Harvey was forthcoming about his visit with the President-elect. Steve Harvey waves to photographers while arriving at Trump Tower to meet with Donald Trump. [Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.] “We’re gonna team up and see if we can bring about some positive change in the inner cities, which I felt was my only agenda,” Harvey told reporters following his visit, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Harvey took to his Twitter account to give a more thorough explanation of his visit with Trump. My meeting with @realDonaldTrump… pic.twitter.com/Tz2O2W3a5n — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 13, 2017 Harvey’s willingness to work with Trump may seem confusing to some. In the entertainment industry it seems political lines are drawn with indelible ink and considering Steve shared a heartfelt goodbye to President Obama just two days ago, many were dumbfounded that Harvey was willing and able to find the resolve to work with the future president whose core values seem to be the complete opposite of the current administration. Many of Steve’s followers were sure to let him know they weren’t thrilled that he was reaching across the aisle and trying to help Donald Trump. @IAmSteveHarvey You’ve angered a lot of people out here who are huge fans of yours. I think you owe it to us to explain yourself better — Cordell Garrett (@writerguydell) January 13, 2017 @writerguydell @IAmSteveHarvey I lost all respect for him today. Just sad! Boycott Steve Harvey now! — J. Silver (@malibujanna) January 13, 2017 Others were supportive of Harvey and Trump working together, hoping it meant there would be true help coming for some of the United States’ most neglected and poverty stricken areas. @IAmSteveHarvey @realDonaldTrump I think this is a great thing. You can’t make change if you don’t have a seat at the table. — Len Duff (@L_dot_Duff) January 13, 2017 @IAmSteveHarvey @realDonaldTrump If you’re not at the table, you are on the menu. How do u expect change when ur unwilling to meet? Sheeples — Nikki Proverbs31 (@NikkiProverbs31) January 13, 2017 Regardless of the sincerity of Donald Trump regarding creating positive change for inner city communities, Steve Harvey’s life story would suggest that his vested interest in improving conditions is genuine. During Harvey’s early years as a comedian, Steve struggled with homelessness and poverty. Several years ago, he told Biography he wanted his legacy to be more than comedy. “I know it sounds corny, but I’m starting really to think about my life in terms of ‘What are they going to say about me?’ Do I want it just to be said this guy was a king of Comedy? Well, it’s not enough. Been there, done that. The sense of wanting to do something meaningful is upon me now,” Harvey said. And Harvey seems to be putting his money where his mouth is. Steve and his wife Marjorie put together the Harvey Foundation, a charitable organization that focuses on mentoring and empowering young girls and boys. And considering that Steve and his family spend time between homes in Atlanta and Chicago, it seems Harvey would be wholly engaged in improving the communities he himself lives in. Sadly, however, Steve Harvey’s meeting with Donald Trump isn’t the only thing that has the comedian and game show host on everyone’s politically correct radar recently. According to Yahoo!, Harvey came under fire after for making race-related jokes regarding Asian men on his talk show last Friday. Steve was joking about niche books and came across one titled How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men. The studio audience apparently found the name of the book hilarious and being a comedian, Harvey couldn’t contain himself stating, “That’s one page. ‘Excuse me, do you like Asian men?’ ‘No.’ ‘Thank you.’” Harvey hasn’t released a statement over that backlash. There was also no word whether or not Harvey and Trump discussed the Miss Universe Pageant, an event Donald used to own and in which Steve’s faux pas in announcing the wrong winner sent the internet into a Steve Harvey meme frenzy. [Featured image by Albin Lohr-Jones / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/IPX.]

