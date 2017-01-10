'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown Shares Details About Her Awkward Sleepover With Maddie Ziegler

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame as the standout star of Netflix’s Stranger Things, so there’s plenty of fan interest in the child star, and Millie is only too happy to let everyone in on what it has been like to be so suddenly thrust into the spotlight. For one thing, Brown reveals that she developed a friendship with another child prodigy, dancer Maddie Ziegler (Dance Moms), and confesses that her first sleepover, which involved Ziegler, was an awkward failure. Millie also shares what little she knows about the upcoming second season of Stranger Things and, among those details, she reveals the true fate of poor Barb (Shannon Purser). Millie Bobbie Brown Opens Up About Her First Sleepover #BFF ???? A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Nov 22, 2016 at 12:48pm PST Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she was a late bloomer, as far as sleepovers were concerned and, as Entertainment Tonight reports, her unfamiliarity with the sleepover date concept led to an awkward situation with Dance Moms graduate Maddie Ziegler. To begin with, their first meeting was a bit overwhelming for Brown, because she had always been a fan of Ziegler’s and burst into tears the moment they met in person. Five months later, Ziegler and Brown are best friends. While there was nothing embarrassing in the Stranger Things actress’s retelling of the sleepover, Millie still feels as though the event was a failure, because of events beyond her control. “She private messaged me on Twitter. I’d never been on a sleepover before and she was like, ‘Do you want to come over?’ So I’m like, ‘Sure, ok.’ So I go over and at like 3 o’clock in the morning the fire alarm comes on,” reveals Millie Bobby Brown. “We all had to get rushed out of her apartment building and I’m crying because I’m like, ‘My first sleepover’s ruined!’ So we’ve been through a lot.” Stranger Things Will Bring Eleven Back, But What About Barb? ‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown reveals the truth about Barb. [Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images] Jimmy Fallon recently delivered a big song and dance number, borrowing from the Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling hit La La Land, in which Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard concluded the performance by declaring that Barb is still alive. According to Entertainment Weekly, one last hurrah was added to the routine with Shannon Purser jumping up out of a pool amid a team of synchronized swimmers. In the skit, Shannon was cosplaying herself as Stranger Things’ Barb. It was a number to be remembered, but as Millie Bobby Brown later shared, it was all just a fantasy. Purser won’t be back for Season 2 of Stranger Things. “No, she’s not alive!” Millie, on the other hand, will be back for more Stranger Things, and rumor has it that the young actress may even get some lines in Season 2. For the introductory season of Stranger Things, Brown’s character, Eleven (or El for short), remained silent throughout a majority of her scenes and at most, only uttered monosyllabic responses in later episodes, but that may change in the next installment. In Season 1, Millie had to rely on facial expressions and physical gestures to express herself, a feat accomplished with great talent, yet not enough to earn the Stranger Things actress an award at this year’s Golden Globes. That may change for next year as Millie Bobby Brown seems to hint that fans can expect much more from her character when Netflix releases season 2 of Stranger Things. “I might have this accent, I don’t know!” Millie teased of her British accent. “It’s weird to not have any lines because you have to talk with your eyes and your face.” Season 2 of Stranger Things is expected to premiere in July 2017. [Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]

