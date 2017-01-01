Suge Knight, His Rumored Jennifer Lopez Sex Video, Her Relationship With Drake

Suge Knight is fairly enterprising, especially when it comes to “hood” ventures. Once known as the most feared man in hip-hop, he is presently serving time after being implicated in a hit and run incident that led to the death of Terry Carter. That said, Suge Knight and Jennifer Lopez have a history that dates back to 2001 when Suge Knight was rumored to be in possession of a sex tape featuring her. #Mood. #miamimakesmehappy A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 26, 2016 at 11:44pm PST Suge Knight was alleged to have purchased it from one of J.Lo’s ex-boyfriends. The news caused quite a stir, prompting her lawyers to go on the offensive. At the time, a Death Row Records spokesperson stated that the tape was to be released in summer, but was mum about its content. J.Lo’s lawyers sought orders barring Suge Knight and Death Row Records from using her “name, voice, photograph or likeness in any manner.” #HarLo Friday night feeling… #itsbeenalongweek #letsgetit A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 11, 2016 at 9:49pm PST This was as reported by E! Online. While appearing on the On The Record show, Suge Knight talked cautiously about the whole thing. The following was Suge Knight’s response when asked about his involvement with the video. “I’m not producing it. You know, one of the things about Suge Knight that you don’t understand — well, you probably understand. A lot of people don’t understand. I have the utmost respect for women. And I like the fact that J-Lo has a career and she’s also had a lot of sponsors and movies and stuff, and any type of video that would threaten her sponsors, to me is unfair to put out.” He also said that he wished Jennifer Lopez the best as long as she didn’t publicly call him a liar, saying, “Put it like this. I wish her the best just as long as she don’t ever get on TV or run an ad and call me a liar, it’s not a video.” Keeping it real with this #wcw from the team at @officialtruthabouttupac ・・・ #WestCoastWednesday “Let’s combine superpowers and ally” @welcometodeathrow???? | Follow @officialmakavelireign???? 4 HQ @2pac PICS. #2pac #tupac #thuglife #instalike #instadaily #instafollow #gangsta #tflers A photo posted by Welcome to Death Row (@welcometodeathrow) on Dec 16, 2015 at 9:22am PST When asked if that was a threat, Suge Knight was quick to redeem himself from more trouble stating, “No. It’s not a threat sweetheart. I’m on parole. What you trying to do, send me back already? What I’m saying is this. Whatever she’s done, she’s done. You know, and I wish her the best.” The transcript is as published by Holly Weird Times. Death Row Records lawyer Jeffrey Lowy also responded to the Jennifer Lopez sex tape claim stating that his client, Suge Knight, didn’t have a video featuring the star, stating, “My client is currently producing a videotape entitled J.Lo Uncut: Tha Real Story. [Suge Knight] does not possess a so-called ‘sex tape’ involving Ms. Lopez and an ex-boyfriend.” Me and #GiuseppeZanotti in @harpersbazaarus with our collaboration for @giuseppezanottidesign #GiuseppeXJennifer ????: @markseliger A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 16, 2016 at 12:32pm PST Just last year, J.Lo’s ex Ojani Noa threatened to release home videos of her in nude and sexual situations. Ed Meyer, Noa’s business partner, Ed Meyer told InTouch Weekly, “We are going to produce a DVD and also have a streaming release of the J.Lo home video footage. There is revealing video of her with a lack of clothing and in sexual situations, especially in the hotel footage from the honeymoon.” Away from that and on to the most recent developments, Jennifer Lopez and Drake have been making headlines with their PDA while on the dance floor. This has sent the internet into a frenzy and caused a whirlwind of speculation as to whether the two are serious or just indulging in a publicity stunt. A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST According to E! Online, a source who spoke to the site shot down rumors of the two getting into a serious relationship anytime soon, pointing out that ex Casper Smart and Jennifer Lopez haven’t completely broken things off, and are just taking a much needed break. Given that Drake has this year alone been romantically linked to Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Serena Williams, could this just also be “one of those relationships”? Please offer your view in the comment section. [Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx