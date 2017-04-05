Susan Sarandon: No Feud With Julia Roberts and Co-Star Jessica Lange, Says PR Planted Rumors

Susan Sarandon tells it all on Twitter that there was no feud with Julia Roberts on the set of their 1998 film Stepmom. It has been nearly 20 years since their movie was released and Sarandon ultimately settles the longstanding question about her alleged feud with Julia Roberts on Twitter last Monday night. She dropped the bombshell while fans watched her latest episode of Feud, and tackled two issues regarding feud rumors. The first was with Julia Roberts in their movie Stepmom while the second one deals with her current co-star Jessica Lange. [Image by alex wong/Getty Images] Susan Sarandon says no feud between her and Julia Roberts She decided to settle it once and for all as the actress took to Twitter to silence the controversial feud that has been following her for years. The rumors said that Susan and Julia battled it out on the set of the 1998 movie Stepmom. She wrote: “Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumors.” She included the link to a 1998 Entertainment Weekly article which is about their head-to-head brawl behind the scenes. The 70-year-old star declared, “If you make a movie with a male star everyone assumes you’re f***ing. If it’s a female star, everyone assumes you’re fighting.” Susan addressed the rumors against Julia Roberts as she has been plagued once again with questions about her relationship with co-star Jessica Lange in Feud. These stories never die; it’ll just kind of lie low until an opportunity comes when it is relevant to ask again. Excited to head up to @thegarden to support #GardenOfLaughs tonight. Thanks to @genevieveherr & Birgitte @sallyharlorartists for glam-ing me up. ???? A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT Later on the EW article, Roberts replied with a bit of humor, “Actually, Susan and I were kinda hoping that people would say we were f***ing. Now that’s delicious cocktail-party fodder. But this? Boring.” The two veteran actresses who were aged 49 while filming Stepmom, played Jackie and Isabel in the film, respectively. The heavily drama-themed was directed by Chris Columbus and it is all about two women who struggles to be friendly with each other as cancer-stricken Jackie gradually realized that Isabel would become the stepmom of her children. Susan Sarandon says there’s no feud with Julia Roberts, contrary to the rumors that were started by her publicist. In reality, they became the best of friends and co-produced the movie together. How about Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange? The feud rumors didn’t end there as Susan Sarandon has to deal with similar questions about her relationship with Feud co-star Jessica Lange. Sarandon plays as Bette Davis while Lange portrays Joan Crawford in the new Ryan Murphy FX series. Davis and Crawford has a love-hate relationship with each other and the first season of episode eight shows what really happened during their famous feud on the 1962’s What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? [Image byAmy Sussman/Getty Images] Susan Sarandon pointed out that there is no feud with co-star Jessica Lange. Despite the rivalry of their characters, the Hollywood A-lister said that they are going along well, even saying that they are “dating.” She tweeted, “The #1 question I get in interviews is whether Jessica & I get along. Jess & I not only got along great during filming, we’re now dating…I mean, staying in touch. She’s one of the reasons I agreed to do the series. Working with brilliant actors only makes you better #FeudFx.” According to Susan, she thinks gossip columnist Hedda Hopper is “an evil woman” who pits women against each other. LOL. Hence, there’s no hidden clash between these lovely actresses. Case closed. After Susan settled the issue, writer Louise McSharry left readers something to think about as she left a question: “Do men get asked if they got along with their male co-stars during interviews?” Do men get asked if they got along with their male co-stars during interviews? https://t.co/NwzmIt80sE — Louise McSharry (@louisemcsharry) April 3, 2017 This should be asked, though. Especially if an actor is starred in a superhero film and he gets to have a guy nemesis, we wonder if they’re actually friends behind the scenes. Now, that’s interesting. [Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]