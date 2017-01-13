Suzy Bae Stars In New Reality Show To Promote Solo Album– Will Lee Min Ho Make An Appearance??

Suzy Bae and JYP Entertainment are ramping up promotional efforts ahead of the release of her first solo album. Part of that promotion includes a reality show. According to Koreaboo, the reality show is going to be called Off The Record, Suzy and will follow Suzy as she goes about her days in the lead up to her album release. Solo debut, new drama, her own reality show. 2017 is the year of Bae Suzy!!???????? pic.twitter.com/B0Hso82jIK — Monika (@OtakuMonika) January 12, 2017 RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR Suzy Bae Reveals Track List For First Solo K-Pop Album — When Will First Sexy Single Drop? Relationship With Lee Min Ho Growing Fast Suzy Bae Of Miss A Working On New Album — New Photo Shows Her In Studio With Yoon Sang, Lee Min Ho Wedding On Hold? ‘Legend Of The Blue Sea’s’ Lee Min Ho And Suzy Bae of ‘Miss A’: Will They Ever Get Married? Lee Min Ho Talks Highly Of ‘The Legend Of The Blue Sea’ Co-Star Jun Ji Hyun — Should Suzy Bae Be Worried? Suzy is set to have a very busy 2017. In addition to the album and the reality show, she will also be starring in a Korean drama. According to Drama Fever, Suzy has been cast inWhile You Sleep alongside W-Two Worlds’ Lee Jong Suk. She will play a woman who dreams about tragic events that will take place in the future, the near future. Lee Jong Suk will play a dashing prosecutor who tries to help her prevent the things she dreams about from happening. While You Sleep will be written by renowned Korean TV writer Park Hye Ryun and the drama will be broadcast on SBS. This won’t be the first acting stint for Suzy Bae. Kim Woo Bin and the Miss A member previously starred in Uncontrollably Fond, a drama which aired in 2016. Her first drama, Dream High, was actually written by Hye Ryun. RELATED K-Dramas To Watch In January 2017 — What Korean Dramas Should You Be Checking Out This Month? With Suzy’s work schedule at an all time high, one wonders if kdrama fans ever see that rumored wedding to Lee Min Ho. A potential wedding between Suzy Bae and Min Ho is constantly being speculated on in the press. As Inquisitr previously reported, there have been rumors that Min Ho and Bae were going to get married before he enlisted for his mandatory military service. There were also rumors that Bae Suzy could have been pregnant and that that was forcing them to rush down the aisle. Despite all of that speculation, there has been no confirmation that a wedding has happened or is scheduled to happen. Suzy Bae Senang Lee Min Ho Raih Penghargaan Top Excellence Award dan Best Couple Awards https://t.co/Ns4yRCLLoe pic.twitter.com/7IvhOg39K3 — Okezone (@okezonenews) January 3, 2017 Given that the two star Hallyu entertainers are notoriously quiet about their relationship, we’ll just have to wait and see whether Lee Min Ho and Suzy make an appearance together on her reality TV show. As for Suzy Bae’s album, a Soompi article from last December reports that it looks like the project is very close to being released. Promotional materials like the album jacket have already been shot, according to a statement by a JYP Entertainment rep. “It is true that Suzy has filmed her album jacket and music video and recorded her album. However, the specific schedule for her solo album have not been discussed yet,” the rep said. As Inquisitr previously reported a couple of days ago, a track list has been released and the name of the album is Yes? No? Are you ready guys for my first solo album debut

수지 <Yes? No?>#수지 #Suzy #YesNo pic.twitter.com/WXYs0obaLh — Bae Suzy (@skuxukzky) January 10, 2017 Do you think that Suzy’s first solo album will be a success? Or will she flop? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Burberry]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx