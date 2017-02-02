Tallia Storm Goes Braless And Shows Nipple Pasties In Sheer Black Top

Tallia Storm became the talk of the night as she shows her nipple pasties. Wearing a sheer mesh black top, her bust was front and center as she walked the red carpet of the InStyle BAFTA EE Rising Star party in a leather ensemble. Obviously, the girl has a leathery sense of style. Just arrived back in London for the @EE Rising Star @BAFTA party tonight ???? So excited ????✨????#InstyleBAFTA @InStyle @LoopVIP @AzimMajid — Tallia Storm (@Tallia_Storm) February 1, 2017 From an innocent teenager to a risqué darling Although she was only 13 when she was discovered by Elton John, her innocence demeanor was put past behind as she matures into an edgy babe. Tallia’s racy leather ensemble is proof she’s ready to take on a brand new image with her own sense of style. The blonde star never fails to pull out all the stops for a red carpet appearance. Dressed to impress last Wednesday night, she goes for a daring look as she went to the event braless, opting to show her nipple pasties in a sheer black top. @bafta x @instyleuk ???? @guess #GuessLove Thank you @michaeljohnldn @makeupbyvintongordon ✨ #instylebafta – great fun with @nibblinguk A photo posted by Tallia Storm (@tallia_storm) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:03pm PST The long-sleeved sheer mesh top was paired with a leather mini-skirt showing off her gorgeous legs. Tallia dons a matching biker jacket and accessorized the look with a silver bracelet and a statement belt. She finishes the look with a pair of peep-hole ankle boots as she pouted and posed in front of the camera. This girl has evidently a serious amount of sass. Up close, we can see Tallia was down to the details for her leather ensemble. Her nails were painted black, and she wore a gold ring on the second finger of her right hand. The nipple pasties she wore matches with her skin tone so basically, it covers her nipples and as for her boobs—we’re guessing she’s somewhere in the C-cup department. [Image by John Phillips/Getty Images] Even though Tallia puts on a rockstar style for the night, her hair was immaculately simple deciding to keep her medium-length blonde tresses perfectly coiffed into gentle waves that fell just past her shoulders. It framed her face giving it a more youthful appearance. The Scottish popstrel used a smokey eye to give out that dramatic look while managing to draw out her natural features. She downplayed her plump pout with a light pink lipstick. Nevertheless, we can’t deny that she is growing up, and definitely, growing up fast. This racy sheer number won’t be the last, and as for her nipple pasties, they probably won’t last long as Tallia takes on a bolder and sexier personality. [Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images] Not the first nipple pastie we saw In October 2016, Tallia Storm wasn’t so shy about showing a little more skin, even suffering a bit of wardrobe malfunction during the Jack Reacher London Premiere. The singer wore a plunging black tuxedo suit for the event. She looked stunning in a man’s suit. However, instead of a classic tie, she decided to wear the blazer alone. Going braless, her bosom was in full view for the photographers. Her red carpet walk was going well until her blazer slipped to reveal a nipple pastie. Luckily, the teen noticed it immediately and managed to re-adjust her blazer. The slight mishap didn’t bother the singer as the night went well, and she even managed to snap a selfie with the man of the hour, Tom Cruise. A teen in-demand Tallia Storm has been very busy lately due to the starry social events she has been asked to come. From the T2 Trainspotting premiere to the extravagant Debretts 500 party, she has quite a handful on her plate. For the Debretts 500 party, the 18-year-old wore a monochrome ensemble: one-shoulder crop top, exquisitely styled to showcase her midriff and décolletage, and a pair of high-waisted trousers with a white panel detailing on the side. The pop star looked absolutely dazzling that night. [Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]