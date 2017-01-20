Tamra Judge Selling Personal Items Online: Is ‘RHOC’ Star Broke?

Tamra Judge has been very silent on social media since the previous season of The Real Housewives of Orange County ended in late 2016. One of the last things she did was to slam Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd for their behavior on the show and she considered leaving the show behind because she didn’t want to keep filming with these ladies. The network has issued contracts to the ladies and she may be thinking about what to do. Judge is currently running a fitness studio in Orange County with her husband and she could be enjoying the extra money from The Real Housewives of Orange County. According to a new tweet, Tamra Judge finally broke her silence on social media after months of being silent. But Judge said nothing about her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Instead, she revealed that she was selling some items from her closet, including some expensive handbags. And it appears that people were excited about buying them, because the handbags were quickly sold. “Ending soon Check out Tamra’s Authentic Michael Kors Orange Ostrich Purse,” read one of the only tweets that Tamra has shared since November of last year, which sparked several reactions, including one that read, “R U BROKE.” Are Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow Returning to RHOC? https://t.co/87I4SiuuTw pic.twitter.com/146lze0156 — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) January 3, 2017 There’s no evidence that Tamra Judge is indeed broke. She may just be cleaning up her closet and getting rid of some items that she’s no longer using. One of the handbags she sold had only been used once, and maybe she’s running out of space in her closet. It’s also possible that she’s donating the money she’s making to charity, even though she didn’t say anything about that on social media. But Tamra Judge’s silence on social media could have something to do with her personal issues. Last year, Judge wasn’t exactly super active on social media either, and she was going through the custody drama with her ex-husband. Tamra only recently opened up about her daughter Sidney, and how they hadn’t really talked to one another in a long time. “The past two years had been full of heartache and challenges. I really leaned on my faith to get me through…pretty much everything,” Tamra Judge revealed in her Bravo blog last year, as the show returned for the newest season of the show. In her blog, Judge revealed that her time away from the show had been tough. She had focused on her new religious lifestyle and had prayed about fixing her relationship with her daughter. And on top of that, Tamra Judge had been focusing on a fitness competition. Tamra Judge Granddaughter Ava Gets Motorcycle for Christmas https://t.co/F08dFTHoVd pic.twitter.com/Ij13pD8JHr — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) December 28, 2016 “Mia has been a positive influence in my life personally and spiritually. Some of you fitness fans might remember Mia as one of the top fitness competitors, gracing the cover of many fitness magazines and winning Ms. Olympia,” Tamra Judge continued in her Bravo blog, adding, “I had always been intrigued by fitness competitions and wished I could have done at least one in my younger days. Mia explained to me that it’s not too late, you can build muscle until the day you die. She agreed to train and prep me for my very first amateur MuscleMania competition. I had NO idea how hard it would be physically and mentally. I am very excited to share my journey and hope to inspire others.” Why do you think Tamra Judge is keeping silent on social media when all of her co-stars are being rather active? Do you think she’s selling her personal items on eBay because she’s broke and needs money, or do you think she’s just taking a break from the show to recover from a dramatic season of The Real Housewives of Orange County? [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Favored.by]