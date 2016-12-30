Tarek And Christina El Moussa: Could 'Flip Or Flop' Couple Get Back Together?

Tarek and Christina El Moussa called it quits in May, but could they call off their alleged plans for divorce? In a new interview, Millionaire Matchmaker‘s Patti Stanger is opening up about the Flip or Flop cast members and shutting down rumors a potential future reunion. When asked by The Wrap on December 29 if she believed Tarek and Christina El Moussa could potentially reconcile, Stanger said, “No, something happened that we don’t know about.” Earlier this month, TMZ was first to report that Tarek and Christina El Moussa had called it quits after a bizarre incident at their home, in which 11 deputies and one helicopter responded to a call about a “possibly suicidal male.” Although the couple later referred to the incident as an unfortunate misunderstanding, the report claimed the dispute between Tarek and Christina El Moussa involved guns and a feared suicide attempt. According to the TMZ report, Tarek reportedly grabbed a gun from his safe and ran out his back door. A short time later, Christina El Moussa was seen running out of their Southern California home “crying and shaking.” Tarek and Christina El Moussa visit the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

[Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images] Although Stanger doesn’t personally know what is going on between Tarek and Christina El Moussa, she claimed to have noticed on their show, HGTV’s Flip or Flop, that they “never” act romantically towards each other. “They never seemed lovey-dovey,” she said. “I think they will remain friends, but I don’t think they will get back together. They are dating other people!” Following news of their split, Tarek and Christina El Moussa, who have starred in their HGTV series since 2013, released a statement to People Magazine. “Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” they said in their statement to the magazine. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.” Tarek and Christina El Moussa got married in 2009 and share 2 children together, daughter Taylor Reese, 6, and son Brayden James, 1. “It’s not easy filming a TV show with your partner — it’s a double-edged sword,” Stanger continued to The Wrap. “How do you continue to work after something like this? I think they are keeping the show but have to change the title sequence.” While Tarek and Christina El Moussa have not been romantically involved with one another since May of this year, they have continued to work on their series together and even arranged for a promotional Christmas commercial with their family to air for the past several weeks. Despite having split months ago, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are seen discussing how they spend time as a family during the holidays in the ad. Christina El Moussa visits the HGTV Santa HQ on December 13, 2014

[Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images] Earlier this month, HGTV confirmed to The Wrap that their series, Flip or Flop, would continue with production as scheduled. “We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on ‘Flip or Flop,’” the network said in a statement. “When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of ‘Flip or Flop’ and the series will continue production as scheduled.” Tarek and Christina El Moussa have remained active on social media in the months since their split and recently thanked their many fans and followers on Facebook for their ongoing support of their family as they continue to navigate their new lives as a separated pair. To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa and their family, tune into Flip or Flop Season 7 on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV. [Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx