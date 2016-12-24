Taylor Swift Groping Incident: Singer Fears For Her Safety, Seeks To Have Part Of Deposition Redacted

Taylor Swift is asking a judge to have part of her deposition regarding a groping incident that allegedly occurred in 2013 redacted due to privacy and safety concerns, according to a report from E! News. “The 27-year-old singer gave a deposition in July regarding the groping incident involving the 98.5 KYGO DJ David Mueller, who allegedly grabbed her backside underneath her dress during a fan meet-and-greet in June 2013,” Kendall Fisher writes in the E! News report. E! News obtained documents that show Swift and her legal team requesting that parts of the deposition be redacted. “The transcript contains confidential and sensitive personal information that, if publicly released, could jeopardize the safety of the Parties in this action and run the real risk of tainting the jury pool at the upcoming trial,” Swift’s lawyers argue. “The same people who have threatened Ms. Swift in the past, as well as copy cats, may be emboldened by public attention.” The Inquisitr‘s Ashley Hoffman previously reported on photos of the alleged groping incident being leaked, despite a judge granting Swift the right to seal the photos from the public. In the photos it is difficult to see if Swift’s dress is lifted or not, but Mueller’s hand definitely seems to be awfully low on Swift. https://t.co/trBq4Hn096 – TMZ revela foto que mostra Taylor Swift no momento em que sofreu assédio #gossip pic.twitter.com/xErFAO2mfe — Site RG (@rgsite) November 12, 2016 Mueller has denied that he groped Swift or lifted her skirt. He claims that the photos prove his innocence and has filed a lawsuit against Swift for damages due to him losing his DJ job after Swift raised the allegations. Mueller’s legal team told TMZ in November that the picture in question “doesn’t prove a thing other than he didn’t have his hand underneath her skirt.” Swift has filed a countersuit and requested a jury trial for her case against Mueller. She has promised that any money she may win in a potential settlement will be donated to “charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard,” according to an earlier report from E! News. Mueller and his legal team appear to be arguing that if Swift were groped, the assault was perhaps actually perpetrated by KYGO program director Eddie Haskell. Swift is having none of that. “Ms. Swift knows exactly who committed the assault—it was Mueller—and she is not confused in the slightest about whether her long-term business acquaintance, Mr. Haskell, was the culprit,” E! News quotes court documents as saying. “Resolution of this Counterclaim will demonstrate that Mueller alone was the perpetrator of the humiliating and wrongful conduct targeted against Ms. Swift, and will serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.” Taylor Swift is seeking to redact portions of her deposition for groping lawsuit citing safety concerns: https://t.co/6NW4wh7IZ8 pic.twitter.com/3FOoYaTEFw — E! News (@enews) December 23, 2016 Taylor Swift’s security guard Greg Dent also claims to have witnessed the groping assault, according to Ashley Hoffman’s article for the Inquisitr. “Well, before the photo was taken is when I saw him go to put his arm around her and he lift up her skirt,” Dent said, according to deposition quoted by Hoffman. “She reacted, pushed her skirt down, and jumped to the side and went closer to the girl that was with him.” Taylor Swift is no stranger to controversial legal proceedings. In July she threatened to sue rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian for recording and releasing a phone conversation between West and Swift. As The Independent notes, while it is often illegal to secretly record private phone conversations, Swift knew that producer Rick Rubin and others overheard the conversation as it was taking place, thus reducing the legal expectations of privacy. Taylor Swift’s accusation against Mueller regarding the alleged groping incident is a much different, and far more serious, matter. [Featured image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx