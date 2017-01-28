'Teen Mom 2' Chelsea Houska Shares New Photos Of Son Watson

Chelsea Houska welcomed her second child earlier this week and in the days since, she has been sharing plenty of photos and updates with her fans and followers on social media. After giving birth to son Watson on Wednesday, January 25, Chelsea Houska shared two photos of the child, one which featured his tiny hand and another photo of his face. “Welcome to the world, sweet boy,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of the photo debut on her second child on Instagram. Then, a short time later, Houska shared the second post, along with a caption that revealed his name, “Watson Cole.” On Twitter, after sharing a Snapchat post in which she was seen pumping her breastmilk, Houska joked with a fan about her funny snap. “Hahah my life literally only consists of nursing and pumping now,” she wrote. So much love for Watson@ChelseaHouska pic.twitter.com/TCKhBGe8NW — Chelsea Fans (@Chelsdeboerfans) January 25, 2017 Chelsea Houska announced she was expecting her second child in July of last year, just months before she and husband Cole DeBoer were set to wed. However, despite the unexpected pregnancy, Houska and DeBoer moved forward with their wedding plans and made their relationship official in October. “Baby DeBoer is expected in February 2017!” Chelsea Houska wrote to fans. “We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl.” While Chelsea Houska and her now-husband planned to get married before starting a family, Houska always knew she wanted to have more children. In fact, in March of last year, Chelsea Houska told People Magazine that she’d like to have three more children, which would bring her total to four. That said, she also pointed out that she’ll have to reassess her situation after her next child arrives. Once she shared her baby news in July, Chelsea Houska continued to keep fans in the loop with her pregnancy and even revealed how Cole DeBoer was feeling about having his first child. “Cole is the proudest man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!” she wrote in a blog post in November. Welcome to the world Watson @ChelseaHouska pic.twitter.com/rv9aM4Dv4q — Chelsea Fans (@Chelsdeboerfans) January 26, 2017 Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer began dating one another in 2014 and moved in together in 2015 as the cameras rolled for an episode of Teen Mom 2. Throughout DeBoer’s time on the show, fans have seen his relationship with Houska flourish and, at the same time, DeBoer has grown close to Houska’s oldest child, daughter Aubree. Chelsea Houska welcomed daughter Aubree in September 2009. At the time, the reality star was involved in an up-and-down relationship with Adam Lind which came to an end a short time later. As Chelsea Houska continues to face off with Adam Lind in court over the custody and child support of their daughter, Houska is enjoying life with her new baby and sharing tons of photos online. In posts shared on Twitter and Instagram, a number of Houska’s friends and family, including her mother, have been seen with her baby boy and in one new photo, Houska’s daughter Aubree posed while cradling the infant. No word yet on whether or not Houska’s new baby will be seen during the upcoming episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7 — or if the child will be featured on the potentially upcoming Season 8. To see more of Chelsea Houska and her growing family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. [Featured Image by MTV]