'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans Enjoys Baby Girl Ensley, Talks Chelsea Houska

Jenelle Evans of MTV’s Teen Mom 2 welcomed her third child last week and on Wednesday, February 1, Ensley Jolie Eason made her Snapchat debut. Since her baby girl’s arrival on January 24, several days before the child’s due date, the reality star has been sharing photos of the child on Instagram and in the latest series of photos, Ensley was seen trying out a couple of Snapchat filters. As Cafe Mom revealed to readers on February 1, Jenelle Evans shared her daughter’s Snapchat debut on her Instagram page with side-by-side photos of the child. In the caption of one photo, Evans wrote, “Flower Power.” Then, with the second photo, she added, “Oh deer, what do we have here?” Jenelle Evans announced her pregnancy in August of last year after months of speculation and on Teen Mom 2, she attempted to keep her baby news to herself for some time. A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:29am PST One month prior to announcing she and boyfriend David Eason were expecting their first child together, the third for Jenelle Evans who also has two older sons, her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska, revealed she was expecting her second child. As fans may have seen, Jenelle Evans opened up about her thoughts on Chelsea Houska’s pregnancy news, and how fans have reacted to it, during the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2. “Everyone was happy for Chelsea, then everyone’s like, ‘Why is Jenelle embarrassed to come out with it? Chelsea did it right the first time.’ Well, I mean, we all are on a show called Teen Mom, so, no, we didn’t do it right the first time,” she explained during Monday night’s show, as revealed by In Touch Weekly on January 31. Jenelle Evans and her boyfriend, David Eason, were seen being confronted about her pregnancy on the show, but initially denied she was with child. Meanwhile, Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, suspected she was not being honest with her MTV producers. Ensley @PBandJenelley_1 pic.twitter.com/0GtVu5DzvA — Jenelle Fanpage (@JenelleFanpage) January 26, 2017 In July, after a police report claimed Jenelle Evans had revealed her pregnancy during a traffic stop, she took to Twitter where she fired back at fans who claimed to be disappointed by the news. “I don’t understand what is ‘disappointing’ or ‘sad’? Why not ask if I’m okay from the car accident? Why not be concerned about my health? I want privacy. All of you disgust me. It’s all about gossip these days. Funny someone else comes out with news they are pregnant and the world is overjoyed. And everyone wonders why I’m so private lately? Because all of you are up my a– and so nosey it’s unbelievable,” she wrote in July. At the time, Jenelle Evans was targeted on social media by fans who felt it was inappropriate for her to be welcoming a third child with a third boyfriend at just 25-years-old. Others pointed out that Jenelle Evans and David Eason had been dating for less than one year when she became pregnant. While Jenelle Evans has since been silent about the backlash, she did recently revisit her past comments about Chelsea Houska and news of their alleged tensions. “I really don’t understand why everyone would think we would be mad at each other for having our babies born so close,” Jenelle Evans tweeted last week shortly after Ensley’s birth. “I’m actually happy for her and glad she got the little boy she always wanted.” To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. [Featured Image by MTV]