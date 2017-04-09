‘That '70s Show’ Star Danny Masterton Shares Photo After Wife Bijou Phillips' Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

It was only a month ago the That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was trending and making headlines for being accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. The That ’70s Show star is trending on social media once again, but this time it is for a much happier reason. According to Daily Mail, Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips had been secretly battling a rare kidney condition for several years now. Bijou, however, was recently given a life-saving gift in the form of a new kidney and is now recovering from her transplant. My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease. She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel. Our daughter will have a mother. We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100% successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. After Bijou Phillips' kidney transplant surgery was a success, the That '70s Show star took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife and talk about her harrowing experience. He also took sharing the photo as an opportunity to thank the "angel" who gave the kidney to Bijou Phillips in order to save her life. According to Masterson, his wife was given "the gift of an encore." Danny took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of his wife Bijou and her donor. In the photo, they can be seen holding hands across hospital beds. Now the real work begins.” “My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease.” After watching his wife slowly die for the past seven years, the That ’70s Show star was given a miraculous gift when a friend of his wife was determined to be a match. This friend decided they were ready to make a life-changing decision and be an organ donor in order to save the life of Bijou Phillips. Suddenly, the life Danny Masterson shared with his wife was going to be extended. Masterson was very gracious of the gift he and his wife had been given referring to the friend as an “angel” and an “amazing person.” He also noted that he and his wife did not take lightly how lucky and fortunate they were to not only find a kidney that was a match, but for the transplant to be completely successful. Now, the That ’70s Show star’s wife Bijou Phillips just needed to recover from her transplant. Danny Masterson and wife Bijou Phillips [Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Samsung] Danny went on to explain that the “real work” was all about Bijou doing everything she could to make sure her body didn’t reject the replacement kidney. The That ’70s Show star’s worries are not unfounded as the Mayo Clinic reports 4 percent of kidney transplants fail within a year of the transplant and 21 percent fail within five years of the transplant. It was in the middle of March that Bijou Phillips took to Instagram to reveal that she had finally been given an OR date for her kidney transplant. “I have been waiting for this day to come for a long time… My donor is a dream come true, such an amazing guy, so kind, he blows me away everyday!” According to Danny and his wife, the donor has been by Bijou’s side for the past three years undergoing a number of tests and battling insurance companies. I finally have my OR date for next week, and I’m so excited to get this kidney transplant!!! I have been waiting for this day to come for a long time… My donor is a dream come true, such an amazing guy, so kind, he blows me away everyday! Three years ago he heard people where getting checked and he called, but he kept calling and going in and getting tested! He rolled with the punches from day one and the struggles to get insurance to approve it. It’s been a wild ride. Fate finds you, he is a perfect match… Dialysis has been a blessing, and also extremely hard, I got an infection and am on my second catheter. This is major surgery, FSGS is scary, but I’m soooo intensely Grateful for my husband, my daughter, our Family! And my dream come true Donor… This is gonna be such an amazing birthday coming up! A new birth… New start! Here is to good health, and gratitude… ????????????????☘️????????????????????❤️ #FSGS #transplant #newkidney #livingdonor #shareyourspare A post shared by Bijou Phillips Masterson (@bijouphillips) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT It was actually in February of this year that the That ’70s Show star and his wife first opened up about the rare kidney disease. The revelation was made after Bijou was rushed to the Santa Barbara hospital after she had suffered a blood infection that resulted in her feeling very sick and having a high fever. A representative for the couple revealed that Phillips “was born with small kidneys” and had been battling the condition for the last five years. Her battle did include being on the transplant list. I feel like a new women!!! The transplant went so well, the hospital was perfect and beautiful, surgeons where amazing, Drs fantastic! They said the kidney was working before they stitched me up! I feel like a new women!!! The transplant went so well, the hospital was perfect and beautiful, surgeons where amazing, Drs fantastic! They said the kidney was working before they stitched me up! My wonderful Giant Viking donor is a gift of a friend, he is so brave, so loving, so kind and my very best friend! Thank you for this wonderful gift of life! This pic is the first time we saw each other after the transplant… ????????❤️???????? My husband has been such a love and so sweet, this has been so hard for him! He is my sweet prince sleeping in my room and not leaving my side! ????????????❤️ Thank you to my Family and friends for being by my side and holding down the fort… Feeling so blessed, so deeply loved, so strong and so healthy, and so grateful!!! ????????????❤️ A post shared by Bijou Phillips Masterson (@bijouphillips) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:00am PDT