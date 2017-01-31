The A.A. Milne House Where 'Winnie The Pooh' And Christopher Robin Were Created Is For Sale

The fantasy image of many children involves the “House at Pooh Corner,” or in the “Hundred Acre Wood,” where writer A.A. Milne created his characters, including Winnie the Pooh, on a farm in the Ashdown Forest. This is truly Pooh Country, and the house that dates back to 1924, and the Milne family. What’s old with literature seems new again, as names like Milne, Hemingway, and Fitzgerald are part of the buzz, says the Inquisitr. At this time, there are several Zelda Fitzgerald biopics in the works, including one on Amazon starring Christina Ricci as Zelda. Jennifer Lawrence will also star in the biopic as the wife of the Jazz Age author, best known for The Great Gatsby. Over the last year, several pieces of real estate tied to the Fitzgeralds have gone on the market, and sold for more than others in the same area due to their association with the writer. Belated happy #WinnieThePoohDay #wordsofwisdom #winniethepooh #AAMilne pic.twitter.com/00EIwqZc6V — gaelic ginger (@12meadowview) January 19, 2017 Town & Country includes a link to Savills, the real estate company selling the Milne property, which is about a 45 minute train ride from London. On the Savills site, you can take a tour and see the house, the grounds, and the pool, all included in the Milne family retreat. A.A. Milne’s son, Christopher Robin Milne, wrote about the family home in his autobiography, The Enchanted Places. RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR Jennifer Lawrence Will Play Jazz-Age Icon Zelda Fitzgerald In New… Colin Firth, Nicole Kidman, & Jude Law Star In Max Perkins Biopic… Kim Kardashian Compares Herself To Ernest Hemingway – The Inquisitr Lin-Manuel Miranda Promises Everyone Will Be Able To See… Christopher Robin Milne says that the property, Cotchford took possession of the family, and not the other way around. “Cotchford was different. Cotchford was ours and on an autumn morning we drove down to take possession. No, I have got it wrong. It was Cotchford that took possession of us.” Robert Jacobs, the Savills estate agent representing the property, says it is one of a kind. “Cotchford Farm presents the opportunity to buy not just a delightful family home but a slice of British history. It is rare to come across a property that has been home to not one but two iconic British figures, more than that it is a much loved, and idyllic family home in a wonderful, world renowned setting.” The asking price for the Milne farm is $2.4 million. बचपन में प्यारे भालू विन्नी द पूह के हम सभी दीवाने रहे, उसे बनाने वाले #AAMilne से मिलिए pic.twitter.com/3uY9IWrsyW — Newsflicks Hindi (@newsflickshindi) January 30, 2017 A glimpse at the rooms inside of A.A. Milne’s country home look strikingly like the illustrations one remembers of the Winnie the Pooh storybooks from childhood, says New Zealand Stuff, in their Home & Property section. The main house is a traditional country farmhouse, that looks like it could have been in one of the villages visited by Miss Marple in a story by Agatha Christie. The English village which is home to Cotchford Farm is called Hartfield, in East Sussex. The property was a year old when A.A. Milne bought it for his family in 1925 to get his young family out of London. He settled down there with his wife Dorothy and son, Christopher Robin, who would figure in many of his stories, along with a bear named Winnie the Pooh, a tiger named Tigger, a donkey named Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit Owl, and mother and son kangaroos named Kanga and Roo. Donkeys are our #MondayMotivation Life is a journey to be experienced, not a problem to be solved ~ AA Milne pic.twitter.com/7Iz6tvsw68 — Birmingham Donkeys (@BhamDonkeys) January 30, 2017 The house is on 3.8 hectares, and was also owned along the way by Brian Jones of the Rolling Stones, who died there in 1969. But the Milne family embraced the property as a member of their family. “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” What do you think of A.A. Milne’s family farm? [Featured Image by Savills Realty]