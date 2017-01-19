'The Bachelor' Villain Corinne Olympios Defends Having Her Own Nanny, Says Raquel Is Not A Slave

Corinne Olympios has already been branded the villain on Season 21 of The Bachelor. Now it has come out that Corinne has a nanny and we’re not talking about for her kids because she doesn’t have any. How will Nick Viall react to news that this 24-year old marriage hopeful still has someone to tend to her every need? If The Bachelor’s Nick Viall wants to be taken care of, Corinne Olympios is definitely not the woman for him. The 24-year old recently revealed that not only does she still live at home with her parents but she also has her very own nanny. Why would a 24-year old adult need someone to tend to their needs? The Hollywood Gossip reports that Corinne’s nanny Raquel “does everything” for her. That includes her regular household chores like making her bed and doing her laundry. She also cooks for Corinne and takes care of her day-to-day needs. Throwin shade ???? • ???? @jordankrate ???? @melouk A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:13am PST That sounds more like a housekeeper or a personal assistant than a nanny but we’ll continue to call her that because it just sounds ridiculous for an adult woman to have a nanny. Corinne says that if she was to move out of her parents’ house, she would be bringing Raquel with her to continue picking up after her and taking care of her every need. That doesn’t make Raquel her slave, though. Corinne is adamant that Raquel has been treated like part of the family and it’s safe to guess she’s getting paid pretty well for her efforts too. That didn’t stop some upset fans of The Bachelor to start a GoFundMe account claiming that Raquel must be under duress since she was being treated like a slave by the Season 21 villain. So far, the GoFundMe hasn’t even come close to raising the $100,000 goal that was set. As a matter of fact, they haven’t even been able to break past $100 but it did get Corinne’s attention and she did respond to the allegations that she treats her nanny like a slave. “Raquel is not a slave and my family and I treat her like part of the family. Leave it alone already it’s getting old. Grow up. #raquelisfree#celebnanny.” So what does Nick Viall think about Corinne Olympios and her nanny? He wants to know if he can have one too if he ends up keeping Corinne around. This is not a joke anymore someone took this way too far and is trying to make money for themselves… Raquel is not a slave and my family and I treat her like part of the family. Leave it alone already it’s getting old. Grow up. #raquelisfree #celebnanny A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 18, 2017 at 3:14pm PST “While I certainly appreciate the potential red flags of a grown woman having a nanny,” Nick Viall mused. “I also thought to myself, ‘Huh, what are the benefits?’” “If this works out, do I also get the nanny?” This isn’t the first time that Corinne Olympios has ruffled feathers while competing for Nick Viall’s heart (and rose) and The Bachelor. She firmly marked herself as the villain when she made headlines for her constant nudity, which certainly got Viall’s attention from the start. It also didn’t make her a favorite among the other ladies competing for a relationship with the four-time Bachelor franchise hopeful. Corinne Olympios seems to relish in the fact that she has come across to The Bachelor fans as spoiled, crass and having no shame. When asked about her nudity overkill and what her parents (whom she still lives with) would think, Corinne said her dad would be proud. Do you think Corinne Olympios should ditch her nanny and start taking care of her adult self? Or do you think it’s cool to have a nanny to tend to your every need like the current contender on The Bachelor? Tell us if you think Nick Viall should ditch Corinne or keep her and the nanny in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Rick Rowell/ABC Entertainment]