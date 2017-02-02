The Rock Struggles To Contain His Excitement At Meeting A Childhood Hero

The Rock has been spending time in San Francisco shooting an episode of his HBO series Ballers, according to Wrestle Zone. But filming had to grind to a halt – despite the San Francisco Police Department locking down the streets for the film crew to gain access – because “thousands” of kids were calling out to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock posted a video to his Instagram account explaining what was going on, flashing his million-dollar smile as he described the kids from “across the city” screaming out “Moana” and “Maui” every time the film crew attempted to begin shooting. While other professionals may have been annoyed at the constant disruptions to their filming schedule, The Rock seemed amused and humbled by the reaction of the kids. “Luv u kids back!” Luv u kids back! Even from across the city! ????✊???? With help from the awesome local citizens, San Fran Police Dept and city officials we’re able to lock down the streets so we can shoot our big scenes for #Ballers. We control everything, EXCEPT all the kids watching and screaming from the rooftop of their school. We couldn’t shoot because every time we started rolling they started chanting “Moana”, then “Maui”. This kinda unpredictable stuff with kids is the best. We shoot when the kids are ready for us to shoot! ???????????? #Ballers #NewSeason #BayArea A video posted by therock (@therock) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:58am PST And while the San Francisco kids were delighted to see their hero filming the latest episode of Ballers, it seems that even The Rock has his own heroes and fan moments. ET reported the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a photo on his Instagram account of himself with his “hero,” footballer Ronnie Lott. In the caption to his photo, The Rock noted that Lott was one of his three heroes he started “playing ball as a teen,” and that the football hero’s first that he had read as a teenager. “Man did his words inspire me.” He even noted that he struggled to contain his “teenage like excitement.” Had the honor of meeting one of my football heroes – the legendary Ronnie Lott. When I started playing ball as a teen, Ronnie, Howie Long and Lawrence Taylor were my three heroes. Intensity, toughness & greatness. Ronnie’s book was the first book I ever read as a teen and man did his words inspire me. Hell, I was ready to be crazy and cut my finger off too just like he did, to achieve greatness. Well I’d to think I would’ve anyway. Maybe not. I like having all my fingers ????. It was a real honor to tell him face to face how much he and his career had inspired me. The idea that regardless of where you come from or what hard times you’ve faced, you can achieve anything. And that success ain’t ever free.. it requires the one we always control – our effort. Thank you brother to you and your lovely wife, Karen for surprising me on our #Ballers set. Meant a lot to me. Your 25+ year marriage is inspiring and a shining example of how it can still be done. Thank you my amazing Team Rock member @mercglow for setting this whole thing up. You’re the best! #OnSet #Ballers #MeetingAHero #42 #Lott Btw, I’m holding the HALL OF FAME helmet that Ronnie AND Jerry Rice signed to me as a gift. This half ass smile I’m wearing is because I’m trying to contain my teenage like excitement????. A photo posted by therock (@therock) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:40pm PST In other news, The Rock has been named the sexiest man alive, according to People magazine. In addition to being the world’s highest-paid actor and one of the biggest influencers in showbiz today, the 44-year-old Central Intelligence actor also snatched the sexiest man alive title! 2016 was a huge year for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was recently named the highest-paid actor of the year. But 2017 has already started out to be an even bigger year for the iconic actor and former wrestler, as he is attached to at least three projects due to be released this year, including Fast 8, Baywatch, and Jumanji. In Dwayne Johnson’s (@TheRock) first semester at University of Miami, he earned a.7 GPA and he is now the highest payed actor in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/xdG8tmDLxN — Film_Facts’ ???? (@talkiefacts) January 28, 2017 But People magazine named The Rock the sexiest man alive, and everyone seems to agree with that decision – look at that stunning smile! It seems like People mag has a thing for former athletes now. While Johnson is a former WWE champ, in 2015 the magazine named former football star David Beckham as the sexiest man alive. When The Rock first heard that he had been named the sexiest man alive of 2016, his reaction was, “That’s awesome!” In his interview with People magazine, the 44-year-old actor admitted that he couldn’t stop thinking about how “cool and exciting it is.” “And then I thought, ‘Wow, we’ve pretty much reached the pinnacle.’ I’m not quite too sure where we go from here. I’ve done it all, this is it.” However, just because The Rock is the sexiest man alive – now officially – it doesn’t mean it’s been an easy journey for him. In fact, the San Andreas actor admitted that becoming comfortable in his own skin “took a lot of time.” At 6’5″ and 245 lbs., the former WWE champ grew up in Hawaii as a teen. And The Rock confesses about his wrongdoings when he was a teenager, saying that he got arrested “multiple times.” However, he wasn’t one of those reckless types of get-arrested teens, as the actor insists he was “very respectful” to his teachers and elders. “I was unsure of who I was and who I wanted to be.” The rock (dwayne johnson) was a tall beast from a young age pic.twitter.com/UuZkQXyxPq — uncle pie (@ManLykePietroo) August 3, 2013 Right now, The Rock is even thinking about running for U.S. President in 2020, according to Vanity Fair. Now that even former television stars can become presidents, why not have Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the White House? He has the popularity, he has the influence, he has the money and he has the wits. That’s pretty much the same set of values Donald Trump started his presidential campaign with. The Rock, who recently did the media rounds while promoting his new film Moana, told Vanity Fair that he wouldn’t “rule out” the possibility of running for president in four years. “It would be a great opportunity to help people, so it’s possible. This past election shows that anything can happen.” And The Rock already knows a thing or two about American politics. The Central Intelligence actor spoke at the 2000 Republican National Convention to call on young people to vote, and in 2016 he alluded to the idea that “maybe one day” he would run for President. Cool piece on why I should run for President. Maybe one day. Surely the White House has a spot for my pick up truck..https://t.co/JpkZ4w1eh3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 25, 2016 And then The Rock shared via his Instagram page that the idea of becoming U.S. President to “create real positive impact and global change” is “very alluring.” Well, for millions of his fans around the world the idea of The Rock being the President is equally alluring! In his interview with People magazine, The Rock also revealed who his celebrity crushes are. The 44-year-old Hercules actor named actress Rachel McAdams and singer-turned-actress Jennifer Lopez as his celebrity crushes. The Rock has been dating girlfriend Lauren Hashian since 2007, and they share a one-year-old daughter Jasmine, who celebrated her birthday on December 16, 2016. The actor also has 15-year-old daughter Simone from his marriage with ex-wife Dany Garcia. Teaching ‘em young to start applauding the moment daddy starts singing. Smart girl. Answering my egotistical questions is clearly a work in progress;). Happy 1st Birthday baby girl. Got you for life. #Aiga #PuaMana???? A video posted by therock (@therock) on Dec 16, 2016 at 8:29pm PST [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]