'The Walking Dead's' Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Riding With Norman Reedus To Orlando

Jeffrey Dean Morgan who portrays Negan on The Walking Dead will be Riding with Norman Reedus to Orlando Florida for MegaCon. Daryl and Negan are scheduled to appear together at one of the largest multi-genre conventions in the U.S. Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead will be greeting fans and speaking at the MegaCon convention. Tim Curry will be recognized for his starring role in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (the original firm.) Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee and Paul Wesley of The Vampire Diaries are also among the guests already scheduled. MegaCon combines comic books, anime, science fiction and fantasy into one humungous convention everyone can enjoy according to Inside The Magic. MegaCon will be held May 25 -28 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center. Tickets for Orlando’s MegaCon are on sale here. Riding with Norman Reedus isn’t just a TV show on AMC, although it is that too. Riding with Norman Reedus is something Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrays Negan on The Walking Dead does nearly every day. Jeffrey Dean Morgan told USA Today, he quickly adopted Norman as a brother. “With [Norman], I found the brother I never had. We’re thick as thieves.” Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead love riding their motorcycles together, so it is possible they could bring their bikes or even ride them from their Georgia homes to Orlando Florida. Reedus and Morgan are next door neighbors who love taking the Georgia back roads on their bikes. Jeffrey Dean Morgan Riding with Norman Reedus on a major road trip would be awesome right? It would not be the first time The Walking Dead’s Daryl and Negan took a road trip, though. Jeffrey Dean Morgan told USA Today, he and Norman rode from Georgia to Nashville on their bikes. “Norman and I go for long motorcycle rides. This year, we drove to Nashville and took all these mountain roads. We just take off and go for these beautiful rides. That’s how we both unwind. Now, I’ve found a guy that does exactly the same thing I do and loves all the same things I love.” Norman Reedus told Men’s Journal, riding those two-lane roads on the way to The Walking Dead set, some of which are dirt can really be relaxing. “It’s a good way to learn your lines, and it’s a good way to wind down after a long, emotional day. You can ride for hours out here and not see anybody… It’s. kind of like my Me Time” Lately, Norman Reedus is sharing his “me time” with Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The two have become very close since Morgan joined the cast as Negan on The Walking Dead. Norman Reedus and Jeffery Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead [Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images] The Walking Dead is filmed in Georgia. Reedus and Morgan are loving life in the rural south. But, would that Southern experience really be complete without heading out to Orlando on a motorcycle? If Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan do take off to MegaCon in Orlando on their bikes, which cycles will they choose to ride? Norman has four bikes. The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon could take his 2008 Harley-Davidson Sportster, That would be a major temptation for the total classic experience. Jeffrey Dean Morgan would almost certainly choose to bring his Harley-Davidson according to CBS. The Harley-Davidson is a huge favorite for Jeffrey. Norman Reedus might, however, consider taking his custom Honda CB750, which was built especially for him. It is a replica of the Bike he now rides on The Walking Dead. Fans would certainly love to see that one. Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead and Ride with Norman Reedus [Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images] However, Reedus might be tempted to ride his Triumph Tiger 800 or his Hammarhead Jack Pine Triumph Scrambler. Jeffrey Dean Morgan Riding with Norman Reedus would be an exciting episode for the AMC TV show, but will that happen? It could. Riding With Norman Reedus, the AMC TV program has been renewed for another six-episode season in 2017 according to Variety. Could Jeffrey Dean Morgan appear on the show as a guest? Anything is possible, but fans will have to wait and see if Negan gets to ride motorcycles with Daryl on AMC this summer. If not, the two will definitely be tearing up the backroads of Georgia when The Walking Dead starts filming again. Fans should be sure to check for dates and times when AMC's Riding With Norman Reedus will air. It will likely run this summer, but the times and dates haven't been officially announced. Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are best friends in real life, real bros. However, Daryl and Negan are enemies on The Walking Dead on AMC. Daryl and Rick will be at war with Negan and the Saviors in The Walking Dead's Season 7B. This situation should lead to some lively conversation between Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus at MegaCon in Orlando Florida. For Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan waging “All Out War” on The Walking Dead, appearing at MegaCon, and riding motorcycles is all part of the fun. [Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]