Theo James’ Net Worth Takes Hit As Shailene Woodley Soars With Politics, ‘Divergent’ Star’s Girlfriend Ruth Kearney Keeps Quite

Theo James and Shailene Woodley have come a long way since their Divergent days. When they were everyone’s favorite dystopic couple, they were just known as Hollywood stars, but now, many things have come to pass as they continue their lives as celebrities and actors. For Theo James, things have gone rather downhill, which may take a toll on his net worth as an actor. He released his latest movie Underworld: Blood Wars and it received atrocious reviews, getting 13 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. “Underworld: Blood Wars delivers another round of the stylized violence that the series is known for, but — like many fifth franchise installments — offers precious little of interest to the unconverted,” the site reported. A critic from Newsday wrote that this installment of Underworld is “possibly the nail in the coffin of this dreary vampire series,” and one from AV Club noted that Kate Beckinsale “returns here to the role that has been wasting her gifts as a comic actor for going on 14 years.” Have you checked out Theo James and @katebeckinsale in #UnderworldMovie yet? In theatres NOW. https://t.co/fHPnyb9YY6 #Underworld #BloodWars pic.twitter.com/lhy1CReOcC — Sony Pictures Canada (@SonyPicturesCan) January 11, 2017 Releasing a bad movie certainly makes a negative impact on Theo James’ acting career as well as his net worth. But that doesn’t mean that he misses the days of shooting Divergent, in which he faced the problems of getting pigeonholed as a blockbuster actor. “I won’t be a part of [The Divergent Series: Ascendant],” Theo said to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a shame not to finish the last movie, but I think the studio wanted to take it into a different area, and it’s evolving into something that I don’t think I’ll be part of.” However, something that the 32-year-old actor is not willing to do is to use his personal relationship with girlfriend Ruth Kearney to advance his career. He has been with her for years, but has never spoken about her. Considering his age, when he was asked if he has popped the question to Ruth, he answered curtly. “I was never engaged,” he said to Entertainment Tonight. As for Shailene Woodley, she has been making her mark as a socially-conscious actress. After campaigning for Bernie Sanders, she went to protest and live stream the Dakota Access Pipeline. She even got arrested, which she wrote about for TIME Magazine. “I was arrested on Oct. 10, on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday where America is meant to celebrate the indigenous people of North America,” the actress wrote. “I was in North Dakota, standing in solidarity, side-by-side with a group of over 200 water protectors, people who are fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline.” I was arrested a little over a week ago while protecting clean water in North Dakota alongside many others. here is my statement. please read it: link in bio. #NoDAPL #MniWiconi #istandwithstandingrock #dakotaaccesspipeline #onlovesside #love @democracynow A photo posted by Shailene Woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Oct 20, 2016 at 3:58pm PDT Throughout the protests, she used her Instagram account, which she never uses to update her fans about her personal life, to show up-and-close account of the people, who are standing up to big corporations. In the most recent interview with ELLE,the actress showed her commitment to politics as Donald Trump is coming into power this January 20. “It’s hard to talk about politics in a Hollywood world. I learned that really quickly,” she said according to Just Jared. “But after the California primaries, when Bernie Sanders lost — and I’m not saying he should have won — I knew that Trump was going to win.” “Because I’d been on the ground for months, and we would be in small cities in America and big cities in America, and Bernie would get tens of thousands of people at his rallies,” she added. “And then Trump would come and he’d get the same numbers. But Hillary would only have a few hundred people at her fundraisers Do you think Theo James and Shailene Woodley will ever reunite for a movie project? Let us know in the comments below! [Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]