Things People Hate About Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is known as one of the most successful and influential celebrities in Hollywood but amid all the success, there has also been some negative aspects that have attracted a lot of hate from people especially her fellow celebrities. Jolie has undoubtedly done a lot of good during her career, such as adopting three of her children from developing countries, her humanitarian efforts in war zones and advocacy for women’s health. The Hollywood heartthrob has thus been a source of inspiration to many. Unfortunately, Angelina’s life also has its fair share of downs with the most recent one being her divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt. #quote , don’t accept have of someone focus, #AngelinaJolie #success pic.twitter.com/SrV2228Vj0 — Real Marsha Wright (@marshawright) December 26, 2016 Angelina’s marriage to Pitt is the biggest source of hate because she stole Pitt from Jennifer Aniston. Most people consider Jolie a homewrecker because she initiated a romance with the married actor back in 2005 while they were on the set of the film, Mr. And Mrs. Smith. [Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images] “There was stuff printed there that was definitely from a time when I was unaware that it was happening. I felt those details were a little inappropriate to discuss,” Aniston told Vogue Magazine during an interview. The fact that Angelina snatched Pitt from Aniston caused an uproar, thus arousing hate from people especially Aniston and her fans. Her relationship with Pitt has been in the spotlight for the past few months following their highly publicized divorce. Jolie was also criticized for publicly filing some legal documents that were supposed to be private. By doing so, she is believed to have compromised the privacy of her children. This was viewed as a malicious move on her behalf, thus attracting some negative publicity. Jolie’s feud with her father has also been one of the reasons she has received a lot of hate from people. The actress dropped her sir name allegedly because her father Jon Voight was not faithful to her mother. She stated that she could not be close to her father because he cheated on her mother. This was considered hypocritical because she had been involved with Pitt while he was married to Aniston. Angelina and her father did not speak to each other for years though they reconciled in 2011. The Hollywood heartthrob is also believed to have adopted three of her children as a publicity stunt. She had been on a not so pleasing path before that, but adopting the kids made her appear kind, motherly, and loving. Filmmaker Scott Rudin is also among the people that Jolie has crashed with. His hateful remarks about Jolie saw the light of day courtesy of the hack on Sony in 2014. His emails to the president of Sony were leaked and they revealed how much he hates Jolie. “I’m not destroying my career over a minimally talented spoiled brat who thought nothing of shoving this off her plate for eighteen months so she could go direct a movie, “stated Rudin. Rudin also pointed out in the email that he has no desire of ever making a film with her. Chelsea Handler is also one of the celebrities that does not like Angelina during an episode of Watch What Happens Live and also called her a demon. She openly stated that she does not like Jolie. I’m not a difficult woman at all. I’m simply a strong woman and know my worth. #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/aFPIJRh5rP — Angelina Jolie (@joliestweet) January 2, 2017 [Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images] Angelina also managed to antagonize Amal Clooney, wife to Hollywood actor George Clooney. Pitt and Clooney are best of buddies but Amal has beef with Angelina because she did not attend their wedding due to a disagreement in political views. There have been reports that celebrities hate Angelina so much that she does not even have friends. Of course, it is not easy for Angelina to make friends considering the long list of celebrities that hate her. [Featured Image by Jordan Pix/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx