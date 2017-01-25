This What Happens When You Have The Kardashians As Your Role Model – Bella Thorne Nipple Piercing Rumor Is True! Sad!

Bella Thorne has disclosed that she wants to get her nipple pierced. Apparently, because she has Kendall Jenner, of all people, as a model. Yes, she said this herself in a tweet. So like I’m getting a nip piercing …???? #pullingAKendall #inspired — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 24, 2017 The actress-cum-singer is believed to have shared the information on Monday while on a visit to a New York tattoo and body piercing parlor, West 4 Tattoo. Thorne’s visit to the parlor was fully documented on Snapchat. There, she had “93” inked on her forearm by Jon Boy, a celebrity tattoo artist. To add to her list off earrings, she added a blue gauge. Keeping up with the Joneses… um, Kardashians As to why Bella would say she is pulling a Kendall with regards to a nipple piercing, the actress is on public record as having admitted to admiring Kendal Jenner’s fashion style. That Kendall’s nipples are pierced is in the public domain. This is not just because of the photographic evidence the reality show star has offered. Rather it’s because at some point she felt it was extremely important to let the world know that even though her kid sister Kylie Jenner had her nipple piercing first, it had been Kendall’s idea! “I wanted to get the piercing for SO long before Kylie. She did hers and then everyone thought I copied her, but I swear I had the idea first :)” Kendall confessed on her app. [Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images] But as much as the Bella Thorne nipple piercing news are real, the actress has not offered any evidence that she has already had one. It could be because social media policies prohibit full nudity, a thing which must inconvenience her greatly! Bella in the buff Prior to the parlor visit, Bella lit up Twitter when she shared a nude in which she was captured wearing nothing but black boots and a couple of accessories. Trippy little bug???????????????? pic.twitter.com/5Woke05Yh9 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 23, 2017 As she revealed on Snapchat, it had taken her quite some work to capture the sexy picture as the process leading up to it had involved applying glitter to her body and face as well as blowing out her blue-tinted locks. She also had to apply a concealer. After the picture was taken, there was more work involved as she had to get a facial since she suffers from acne. In several accounts, the former Disney star has talked about her struggles with acne. And to encourage young girls who may be in a similar situation, she has shared selfies of herself without makeup. She has also served as a voice of encouragement to others who may be in the same predicament. “it’s no secret I struggle w acne… It’s only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have “perfect skin” to be considered socially acceptable. I’m here to tell you rn FUCK THAT. I’m going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says,” she previously wrote on Instagram. real skin alert ???? it’s no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it’s clear and sometimes it’s just not. I’m very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn’t feel bad. It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does! It’s only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have “perfect skin” to be considered socially acceptable. I’m here to tell you rn FUCK THAT. I’m going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says. #ownit #beyou #acne #purebeauty #nofilter #lol A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:53am PST Power to women! Prior to Bella’s sexy picture, the former Disney star had featured in the Women’s March on Saturday. The actress was caught on camera alongside Zendaya, her co-star on Shake It Up. Bella, who began her acting career as a child, will be taking on a lead role in the upcoming Famous in Love television show. The show is based on a Rebecca Serle teen romance novel and it revolves around a character named Paige Townsend, played by Bella herself. In the series, Paige rises from obscurity when she is picked for a lead role in a film. Paige soon gets involved romantically with multiple people simultaneously both offscreen and onscreen. The show is expected to be a worthwhile replacement for Pretty Little Liars which is ending this year. Famous in Love will start airing in April. [Featured Image by Katy Winn/AP Images]