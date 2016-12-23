Tiger Woods Makes Nude Santa Debut On Twitter

Retired Professional golfer Tiger Woods caused a stir up after he posted a nude photo of himself in a nude Santa debut on the Twitter social media platform. Woods became the center of attention once again after he posted the photo in which he did his own version of naked Mac Daddy Santa. He posed shirtless while sporting a white beard, a white hat posing as Santa’s white hair, and a dark cap on top. He also had a Rolex watch on his left hand. Just when you thought #2016 couldn’t get any weirder…#tigerwoods pic.twitter.com/BzyLXJRfeN — Ali Askir ???? (@dukeofspice) December 23, 2016 “Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back!-TW,” Woods captioned the photo. Of course, Tiger Woods’ version of Mac Daddy Santa featured a white beard and not his own beard. However, he pulled it off so nicely. His eyebrows were however raised because he appeared shirtless and the reaction was not unexpected considering that his life has not been without controversy. Hopefully, he was only naked from the waist up though the photo only captured his chest and above. [Image by Lynne Sladky/AP Images] Woods stirs up reaction on Twitter People clearly had a lot to say about Tiger Woods’ Mac Daddy Santa photo. Not long after the post went live, Twitter lit up with posts trolling the photo. Users were also quick to come up with their own photoshopped versions Mac Daddy Santa. “Told wife I was running out to finish Xmas shopping cause’ nothing was going on or going to happen’& then the golf story of the year drops,” one Twitter user wrote. Tiger has not responded on how Twitter reacted to his post or why he posted it in the first place. However, the reaction proved that he still relevant and has enough influence to move cause quite a stir. Woods is one of the most famous golfing personalities in the world and he solidified his place in the record books after winning the 1997 Masters by 12 strokes, making it his first major title. This was just one year after he turned professional. He went on to become one of the greatest golf legends. [Image by Lynne Sladky/AP Images] His fame and prowess in the sport means he also became one of the highest-paid sports personalities in the world. Unfortunately, his golfing career reached its peak after he was plagued by scandals. This caused most of his sponsors to pull out of their contracts, thus Woods lost the support that he had. Woods dropped out of golf and has since then maintained a low profile. According to reports, the golf legend has been having it rough especially after going under the knife for back surgeries. He has also been trying to make a comeback in the sport. Woods has however been very silent about his endeavors and has not revealed his plans for the future. It is also not clear whether his Mac Daddy Santa tweet means we will get to see more from him especially with regards to golf. He is only just getting back to the sport though he seems to have chosen to keep it low profile. ICYMI: @TigerWoods signs with @bridgestonegolf and will play the B330S. Available in the UK and Ire through Benross #tigerwoods #Bridgestone pic.twitter.com/LvV3Un3pR1 — Benross Golf (@benrossgolf) December 16, 2016 It would be quite interesting to see what would happen if Tiger Woods actually went back to golf. Would he scoop more trophies and regain his former glory? That might be a farfetched question and it would also take a lot for people to forget his the fact that his career came to a halt due to controversies related to him having affairs. He seems to have personally gotten over the backlash and according to his tweet; he has been concentrating on family life. Woods’ naked Mac Daddy Santa impersonation definitely attracted some attention on social media with some people taking the opportunity to point out some of the issues from the past.

[Featured Image by Lynne Sladky/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx