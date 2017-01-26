Tim Daly May Have To Sit Out Some Scenes On 'Madam Secretary'

Madam Secretary fans may see Dr. Henry McCord sitting down a lot or hobbling on crutches for some time. Actor Tim Daly has been involved in a skiing accident, which resulted in him breaking both of his legs. According to Deadline, the injury is not going to affect Daly’s character on the series. He will still appear in all the episodes of the show’s current third season as scheduled. In addition, the show’s production won’t be impacted by Daly’s injury while he is in a cast. Like when an actress is pregnant, for example, the show’s writers will choose to either write the pregnancy in or film around it. In Daly’s case, they could write the injury into the show or film around him. Daly, 60, took to his Twitter account to share the scary incident with his fans. He said that he is fine and that will continue to work on the show. In his tweet, Daly also made a joke about his skiing accident. HUMANS!!! Broke my right ankle and left knee skiing. Simultaneously! How’s that for talent? I’m all good. — Tim Daly (@TimmyDaly) January 25, 2017 According to Variety, Daly was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and the people behind the hit CBS show said he will need between six and eight weeks to rest and recover. Madam Secretary’s writers and producers are weighing all their options, including incorporating Daly’s injury into the show or just shooting around him. That means fans may see Daly standing or sitting behind big objects, in an effort to cover up his injury. An inside source close the production told Variety that the show may be far along in its shooting schedule that additional changes may be needed. Daly was previously spotted in Washington D.C. last weekend, protesting Donald Trump’s election as part of the Women’s March. And instead of attending the Inaugural Ball, Daly was among the guests at the Creative Coalition’s Inaugural Gala for the Arts, also in Washington, D.C. The event, honoring and supporting arts in America, was held at the Harman Center for the Arts. Other attendees included Christina Hendricks, Jackie Cruz, Mae Whitman, Tim Allen, Carol Alt, Charisma Carpenter, Alia Shawkat, Alysia Reiner, Cheryl Hines, and Dean Norris. The elegant affair also included a special performance by Grammy-winner Blues Traveler, reports UPI.com. Tim Daly broke both of his legs in a skiing accident. [Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images] Donald Trump was obviously not at the affair as he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States that same day. However, he did attend the Liberty Ball, the Freedom Ball, and the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball. “For the last two decades, this event stands out as the most defining bi-partisan gathering in the nation’s capital,” as stated a press release from the Creative Coalition. “The benefit gala is hosted by luminaries from the entertainment industry; as well as congressional, state and other federal officials.” Daly spoke out at the Creative Coalition’s Inaugural Gala, also known as “The Right To Bear Arts Ball.” He mentioned that Trump’s budget plan, which would eliminate funding for the NEA funding within ten years, would hurt “the very people who actually put him in office.” “It would be a huge mistake to take away an organization that mostly funds art programs and seed money for art programs in small towns all around the country,” according to the Independent Journal Review. Tim Daly and Tea Leoni star on ‘Madam Secretary.’ [Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images] The NEA is an “independent agency of the United States federal government that offers support and funding for projects exhibiting artistic excellence.” On Madam Secretary, Daly stars opposite Tea Leoni as Henry, the head of a special intelligence analysis unit, in the show’s third season. Leoni stars on the show as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord. Co-stars include Bebe Nuwirth, Geoffrey Arend, Patina Miller, Eric Bergen, Zeljko Ivanek, Keith Carradine, Evan Roe, Kathrine Herzer, and Wallis Currie-Wood. In addition to starring on Madam Secretary, Daly is best known for his work on the NBC comedy Wings and the movie, Diner. He has been actively involved in political and social causes for most of his career and has even served as president of the Creative Coalition, a non-profit focused on the First Amendment rights and arts advocacy. [Featured image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for RFK Human Rights]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx