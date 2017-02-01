'Today' Show's Tamron Hall Is Leaving NBC, MSNBC Suddenly, Network Shocked

Tamron Hall is leaving all NBC networks and all related shows after being offered a significant raise. NBC released a statement reflecting their disappointment, but friends are not surprised. Last week, it was announced that Megyn Kelly was leaving Fox News for NBC and would be taking over the last hour of the Today show. Tamron Hall was witness to a lot of shake-ups in the last year, including the Billy Bush incident. Tamron Hall didn’t try very hard to mask her disdain for Billy Bush last year, even before the video came out of Bush and Trump disrespecting Nancy O’Dell, says the Inquisitr. Hall and many other NBC and Today employees went public, saying that they were uncomfortable working with Bush. Even before the suspension, Hall could be seen making faces on-air when Billy Bush made a joke. Tamron Hall leaving NBC in wake of network canceling her hour of ‘Today’ https://t.co/wge29Fes3G — Simplex Tech (@SimplexTechNews) February 1, 2017 Page Six shared statements from NBC and Tamron Hall that confirm Hall is departing NBC and MSNBC for good in light of the network shake-up. The email from NBC was internal, and the network will likely put out another for the general public. Hall allegedly gave no notice and is done. “Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.” RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR The Real Reason The ‘Today Show’ And NBC Won’t Be Taking Billy… Billy Bush ‘Today Show’ Colleagues Comment On His Suspension Billy Bush ‘Today Show’ Colleagues Comment On His Suspension Billy Bush Considering Lawsuit Against NBC After Word Leaks That… But even though Hall was offered more money to stay with the network, she has decided to leave. She has given no specific reason why or any suggestion of where she will be going. “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.” Tamron Hall quits NBC after being offered a multi-million dollar contract to stay — before Megyn Kelly’s arrival https://t.co/4xFrt8Oxma pic.twitter.com/cgkNYXz0Uy — People Magazine (@people) February 1, 2017 People Magazine has confirmed that Tamron Hall’s contract with NBC and MSNBC doesn’t expire until next month, but she is leaving immediately, even in light of contract negotiations that would have given her a big raise. Sources say that Hall was offered a multi-year, multi-million dollar raise to stay, but she is choosing to leave. This news comes less than a week after the announcement that Megyn Kelly was being given the 9 a.m. hour of the Today show, which was hosted up until now by Al Roker and Tamron Hall. It is unclear if Kelly will take the third hour, the fourth hour, or both, but Hall was disappointed, and so were fans who took to Twitter with their thoughts. “I live for @tamronhall every single weekday morning. Are they insane over at the @TODAYshow?” Others are suggesting that NBC is trying to whitewash the Today show. “Let me be clear. I watch Today for @tamronhall and Matt Lauer. This is unacceptable @TODAYshow #TrumpsAmerica#MakeAmericaWhiteAgain https://twitter.com/abeille1016/status/825099367367467008 …“ Many others have said that if Tamron Hall goes, then they go with her, as they will no longer watch the Today show. Tamron Hall turns down multimillion, multiyear deal at NBC News https://t.co/uG7nzdZ82b ^NYDailyNews — The Page (@_ThePage) February 1, 2017 NBC is saying that Al Roker will continue to host the third hour of Today at least until the fall when the new line-up will be announced. What do you think of Tamron Hall’s exit from NBC and Today? Will you continue to watch? [Featured Image by Bennett Raglin]