Topless Kelly Brook Steals The Show At The NTA’s, Sending Twitter Into A Frenzy

Despite not being nominated for an award, topless Kelly Brook still managed to steal the show at this year’s National Television Awards, and has sent Twitter into a frenzy over the models topless advert. The 37-year-old model did not appear at the event itself; she did, however, make a stellar appearance in an advert that aired before the main ceremony started, appearing topless in a soap commercial. The Baylis and Harding commercial was aired during a commercial break from the star-studded NTA event and featured Kelly wearing a silky black bathrobe that left little to the imagination and highlighted the beauty’s infamous curves before enjoying a delightful looking bubble bath. The ad featured Kelly getting ready for the glamorous night out while she used products from body care brand Baylis and Harding. Huge congrats to everyone who won at @OfficialNTAs and a HUGE thank you to the stunning @IAMKELLYBROOK for being the star of our ads????#night pic.twitter.com/T9dRuOwNrj — Baylis & Harding (@Bayhar) January 25, 2017 The modest model oozed sex appeal as the ad appeared to show Kelly getting ready for the awards show, slipping into a figure-hugging gold sequence gown which clung to her gorgeous figure, before bending forward to reveal her ample bosom while blowing out a candle. Her open-back dress revealing that the hot model was not wearing a bra. [Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images] Fans of the model immediately flooded onto social media to give their opinions about the steamy video, with some being more impressed that others. “@IAMKELLYBROOK Well that just made my…er…lifetime!!!!!” “@IAMKELLYBROOK super hot in the advert. Had to rewind and watch again.” “Best part of the National Television Awards is the commercial breaks.” Although the model did receive heaps of comments and compliments about her look in the video, some Twitter users were not as enthused as others, someone that’s not a fan writing, “@IAMKELLYBROOK skint or whit?? Some of the worst advertising I’ve ever seen #NTAS.” Kelly, in similar fashion, climbed onto social media to share her opinion about the commercial, stating, “Absolutely loved working with Baylis and Harding, sponsors of the NTA’s on ITV. Live tomorrow night from 7.30pm.” With an impressed and supportive Kelly, Baylis and Harding posted their gratitude for the model and her work on the advert on the company’s official Twitter page. “Delighted to have the gorgeous Kelly Brook in our ad for tomorrow’s NTA’s – on ITV from 730.” [Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images] Her Last Appearance The last time Kelly Brook attended the star-studded television awards show was back in 2014, almost falling victim to a fashion faux pas in her thigh-high split black dress. The braless star did, however, show off her nipples as the flashing cameras did expose, the model not seeming to be too bothered about the situation. Next In The Nude After her shocking display at the recent NTA’s, Kelly Brook has taken her lack of modesty to another level by posing in the buff for a seaside calendar shoot. The busty 37-year-old is set to make her debut as a guest fashion editor on ITV‘s Lorraine. Kelly is said to be giving style advice and accessory tips on the ITV show. Kelly has worked with The Sun columnist Larraine Kelly before back in 2013 on the shows Lorraine High Street Fashion Awards. Catch me tomorrow on @ITVLorraine where I’ll be Guest Fashion Editor :)) Talking all things Highstreet with my Favourite Lady ???????? — Kelly Brook (@IAMKELLYBROOK) January 26, 2017 “I’m a massive fans of fashion on the UK high street and there are some fantastic trends coming this spring and summer that I am going to be looking at on Lorraine. I’ll be showing you how to look on-trend, whatever your age or style, and I’m really excited to be joining the team for the next two weeks.” Kelly’s recent Baylis and Harding commercial stunt has certainly cemented her role at this year National Television Awards, despite the actress not being nominated for anything. The model and now fashion consultant will have to do more than just show off her goods when she makes her debut appearance on Lorraine. [Featured Image Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]