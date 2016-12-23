Topless Photos Of Lucy Hale Leak Onto Internet After Cellphone Hack

Actress Lucy Hale is reported to be the latest victim in a long line of celebrities to see personal photos of themselves stolen by hackers and then uploaded to the internet, as reported by Teen Vogue. “This has to stop,” the publication wrote of the actions of the hackers responsible for the Lucy Hale leak. Photos were said to have been published to the “Celeb Jihad” website. “Once again a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see,” the actress wrote in a tweet. “I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine.” The photos were said to have originally been sent to a friend of the actress and then stolen from a cellphone. pic.twitter.com/FKL7PXw6pc — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) December 23, 2016 The Huffington Post had previously noted the tendency of some to scold celebrities, and others, for taking and sharing nude photos of themselves in the first place, seemingly reasoning that Hale, and others, bear at least partial responsibility when their personal photos are stolen and shared online. Pointing out the seeming absurdity of the view, Galanty Miller, who reports that he works at a porn site, suggested, satirically, that if people want to make absolutely sure that nude photos never leak online that the only course of action is to never completely disrobe. He offers wearing loincloths beneath undergarments and wearing bathing suits in the shower as methods to ensure one is never exposed. Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and Shay Mitchell at the 2016 Teen Choice Awards, in Inglewood, California. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] A lawyer handling the photos of Lucy Hale leaked onto the internet on behalf of the actress has been reported to have made a request with one site that published them to take them down. The name of the site is reported as “Celeb Jihad”; it is reported that the photos have now been removed. However, the site is said to have instead manipulated new images featuring Lucy Hale’s face airbrushed onto the nude bodies of unknown models. Plans to sue the perpetrators are said to be in the works. Mashable sarcastically described the response as “the classiest” possible. “Celeb Jihad” also reportedly expressed the belief that Lucy Hale should be grateful to the site for the publicity they have brought her. “Are you just supposed to never take your clothes off?” Carrie Goldberg, a lawyer who specializes in revenge porn was quoted by the New Yorker. “You can’t get naked, you can’t take a shower? Are you never supposed to go out in public in a skirt?” Goldberg pointed to the lack of consent of people whose naked bodies appear in leaked photos as being the central part of the legal argument for pursuing those who publish them. The lawyer stated that it is for this reason that it is “distribution you have to focus on.” Gigi Hadid and Lucy Hale at the 2016 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards, in Toronto. [Image by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images] Teen Vogue suggests that by not searching for photos from the Lucy Hale leak or clicking on photos of other nude celebrities, fans can help “take that power of distribution away.” Galanty Miller pointed out that the crime of stealing and publishing photos is often a profitless pursuit. “At their own legal risk, without any monetary reward, they upload this stuff so that others may enjoy it for free,” Miler stated, before describing the efforts as “corrupt, misogynistic, misguided, and awful.” Considering the question of whether or not people should just stop taking nude pictures of themselves, Miller decided that this was “crazy talk.” “This is what people do now. Get over it,” Galanty Miller wrote. Other celebrities who have seen their personal photos shared online include Leslie Jones, Maissie Williams, Justin Bieber, Troye Sivan, and Jennifer Lawrence. [Featured Imaged by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx