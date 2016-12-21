Topless Rita Ora Treats Her Fans To Sexy Cleavage As She Unrobes In Social Media Post

Rita Ora treated her fans to a sexy show in a recent social media post in which she was topless. The beautiful singer was clad in a robe and she gave her fans a sneak peek at her juicy cleavage. Ora posted the sexy photo on Instagram and Snapchat to give her fans a tease at what she was working with underneath. The artist was clad in a white robe and some dark eye shadow, to bring out the contrast in her flawless skin. #RitaOra put her curves on full display as she shared a ridiculously racy selfie https://t.co/h2OSkWGRxg pic.twitter.com/XADfQyNEIm — Express Pictures (@Express_Pics) December 21, 2016 Rita’s social media posts reveal her seemingly about to take off her robe and she appeared to be pulling it down towards one side of her shoulder. She almost revealed too much as the robe almost gave a full view of one of her boobs but she managed to keep the robe right where she wanted, thus giving a glance at her cleavage. The 26-year-old exuded beauty in the photo in which she captured her beautiful facial features. She seemed to be in a good mood which is a great reassurance for her fans considering that it was recently announced that she might lose a chunk of her wealth to a bad investment. According to reports, Ora was one of the numerous individuals and businesses that had engaged in an invested that turned out to be fraudulent. She might lose as much as £2.3 million in the investment which is a huge chunk of her net worth of about £10 million. [Image Evan Agostini/AP Images] The pop female artist had taken out an insurance policy on her investments meaning she might be reimbursed for the loss. She was contacted by the authorities regarding the case in which investigators claim that an accountant scammed numerous companies over the past few months. This is not the first time that she has been the victim of theft. Earlier this year, Rita lost property worth about £200,000 after her home was ransacked last year. Despite her unfortunate incidents with her wealth, fate has also kept her life balanced in her favor. Her music career has been on a continuous upward movement and she has gotten numerous major cash deals including a £2.5 million deal to promote DKNY and £1.5 million for her gig at The X Factor. She has also had other lucrative deals with companies such as Adidas and was recently announced as the new host of America’s Next Top Model. [Image Patricia Schlein/AP Images] The British artist had to turn down some of the opportunities that she received including fashion opportunities and lingerie campaigns. She declined some of the opportunities because she felt that she was not the right body fit for the job. A close look Rita and one would easily mistake her for a model due to her beautiful features. It is perhaps one of the reasons she was selected as the host for America’s Next Top Model. The fact that she is also an entertainer also played a key role. Despite the many deals, Ora’s passion is still her music which she still does alongside her other projects. “I’ve had a lot of offers to do lingerie lines with a bunch of different designers, massive ones, and I never really wanted to do it, because I never felt like my body was appropriate,” Rita stated. Such a great outfit ???? #RitaOra pic.twitter.com/rhyN5OX980 — RITATOPIA (@ritatopia1) December 13, 2016 The 26-year-old is currently working on a shoot for her new Capsule collection which she has collaborated with Tezenis. She posted some photos of the shoot in which she poses comfortably in lingerie despite her claiming that her body is not fit for modeling. She captured the social media photo in which she flaunted her cleavage while clad in a robe while preparing or the shoot.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx