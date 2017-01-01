President-elect Donald J. Trump had a New Year’s Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, on Saturday, December 31, 2016. As seen in the following photo gallery, everyone from Melania Trump to Sly Stallone could be seen entering the party. Fabio — an actor and model — is also included in the photo gallery, because he was photographed talking to Sean Spicer, Trump’s White House press secretary, as Fabio visited Mar-a-Lago on Friday, December 30. Other guests seen attending the ticketed party with Trump included Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Yunaska, along with Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin. Trump’s New Year’s Eve Party Photos: Sly Stallone Showed Up – Fabio Came The Day Before Trump [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Donald Trump, Melania Trump [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Fabio, Sean Spicer [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Trump [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Eric Trump [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Fabio [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Donald Trump, Melania Trump [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Donald Trump, Melania Trump [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Donald Trump, Melania Trump [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Donald Trump, Melania Trump [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Donald Trump, Melania Trump [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Donald Trump, Melania Trump [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin [Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Meanwhile, Trump is getting news for comments that Trump made about the alleged Russian hacking and potential manipulation in the U.S. election. On New Year’s Eve, Trump claimed that he had information about the hacking that others did not. To quote Trump, he claimed he knew things “things that other people don’t know” that Trump would let people know “on Tuesday or Wednesday,” as reported by the New York Times. Trump spoke those words to reporters who were waiting outside of Mar-a-Lago. Trump claimed that those folks alleging the Russians interfered with the election in the U.S. might be wrong, since so-called experts have been wrong in the past, such as when intelligence reports claimed there were massive weapons that urged the George W. Bush administration to engage in war in 2003. “I just want them to be sure because it’s a pretty serious charge. If you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong. So I want them to be sure. I think it’s unfair if they don’t know. And I know a lot about hacking. And hacking is a very hard thing to prove. So it could be somebody else. And I also know things that other people don’t know, and so they cannot be sure of the situation. You’ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday. It’s very important, if you have something really important, write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way, because I’ll tell you what, no computer is safe.” Trump wouldn’t elaborate on what information he claimed to have that he was waiting to spring on the public in a few days — but Trump did make his disdain for email clear. Trump said that people should go back to using couriers to deliver information via handwritten notes instead of using email, since emails can be hacked — and expressed his belief that no computer is safe these days. [Featured Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images] Trump referenced his son, Barron Trump, and the 10-year-old’s skills with a computer. Trump had previously told people that they should “move on” from talking about the hacking issue — insinuating that folks should move forward and accept the fact that President-elect Trump will become President Trump, once he’s sworn into office. Trump’s words came on the heels of President Obama issuing punitive measures against Russia, as reported by the New York Times, when 35 Russian diplomats were forced to leave the U.S. Trump praised Mr. Putin for not retaliating himself, with Trump calling Putin very smart. Meanwhile, Trump continued to seemingly blame anyone but Russia for the hacking, with Trump claiming the hacker could have been “someone sitting on their bed weighing 400 pounds.” As noted in the above photos, Melania Trump wore a black knee-length dress, which had jeweled embellishments on the shoulder straps. Earlier, Trump ditched his press pool to play golf, reports CNN — something that Trump’s camp claims won’t happen again between now and when Trump heads to his own Inauguration Day. [Featured Photo by Evan Vucci/AP Images]

