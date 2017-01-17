Vicki Gunvalson And Brooks Ayers 2017: ‘RHOC’ Star Has Given Up On Getting The Truth?

Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers are two names that are still being linked to this day, even though it has been over two years since she made headlines for defending a man, who was caught lying about cancer. Two years ago, Vicki was determined to prove that her man had cancer and she was doing everything she could to help him out. Gunvalson claimed to have dropped him off at the hospital, had organized his medical documents for him, and even put in a good word for him in regards to her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars. But some people can’t seem to shake the thought that Vicki knew something was wrong from the very beginning. According to a new tweet, Vicki Gunvalson is now defending herself on Twitter, sharing that she is innocent in the entire Brooks scandal and she wants people to move on. Of course, Gunvalson herself has moved on, as she has been linked to another man. She has been dating a former police officer for about a year and she hasn’t talked to Ayers in a while. In fact, it sounds like Vicki Gunvalson has given up on ever getting the truth from him, but that isn’t stopping people from calling her a hypocrite, a fake, and a horrible person. Tiffany Who? #RHOD Star Tiffany Hendra SLAMS #RHOC‘s OG @VGunvalson — “She Wants All the Attention” https://t.co/A1PxS83NJM pic.twitter.com/IY65LFiH3c — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 16, 2017 “Vicki Gunvalson raising money to cure cancer is like the Catholic Church having a bake sale for planned parenthood. #RHOC #Please,” one person wrote on Twitter in criticism of Vicki, who had vowed to work closely with a cancer charity earlier in 2016, to which Gunvalson replied, “Ignorant comment! I lost 3 family member & friends from cancer in 2016.I’ll do whatever I can to help find a cure. #ushould2.” Of course, Vicki’s Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars wanted to give her a chance to explain herself. Heather Dubrow wanted her to admit that she had done something wrong and had handled the entire situation wrongly. But Vicki’s stubbornness didn’t result in her getting her friendships back, and some people think she should have handled her co-stars differently. “Can’t believe u displayed no empathic regard & respbility for what you did with all your cancer sty lies 2 RH girls,” another person chimed in during the attack on Vicki, to which Gunvalson replied, “Excuse me? I did not lie, I obviously was lied to. Have you not been listening?!” For years, Vicki has claimed that she was lied to as well. Sure, there may have been some red flags she should have picked up on, but Gunvalson has said that it’s not in her character to question the man she loves. See how #RHOC Vicki Gunvalson brought the best of the OC into her guest room makeover https://t.co/79IA8nin6l pic.twitter.com/BkiiORtvSi — People Home (@PeopleHome) January 8, 2017 “We get that you were lied to. However, your cover-up of the lies is the problem. Take responsibility,” a person wrote to Vicki, acknowledging that she herself had been lied to but criticized the way she handled the fall-out of everything, to which Vicki Gunvalson replied, “It’s been over 2 years ago & I will never know the truth from that man. Has nothing to do with you! It’s over.” But Gunvalson does have her supporters, who believe she’s innocent. And these followers could be the reason why she could return to The Real Housewives of Orange County. “Just watched your one to one with Andy Collins. I’m disgusted you were duped and lied to by Brookes. Stay strong. Ure fab xx,” one person wrote in defense of Vicki, to which she admitted, “It’s was big life lesson what I went through with that man. Thank you for ur support.” What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson giving up on hearing the truth from Brooks Ayers after two years? [Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]

